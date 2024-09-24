Political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters, the United Democratic Movement, ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance, expressed their feelings about Heritage Day

While the UDM, DA and ActionSA spoke positively about the holiday and what it means to South Africans, the EFF was not feeling jolly about it

The party slammed the holiday and called it a mockery, and many were not surprised at the EFF's expressions

JOHANNESBURG — Heritage Day is an occasion for South Africans to be proud of who they are and their culture, heritage, and uniqueness. Political parties, including the Democratic Alliance, the United Democratic Movement, ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters, expressed their views on this important holiday.

ActionSA, UDM celebrate Heritage Day

In a statement from ActionSA, party leader Herman Mashaba said the holiday is a day to reflect on where the country comes from and what kind of future it is building for its citizens. He said women's and children's safety is in jeopardy, and this day must remind South Africans of their shared responsibility in creating a society for everyone.

The UDM's acting secretary, Zandile Phiri, said Heritage Day should allow South Africans to ensure that the rights and dignity of women in SA remain at the forefront. DA president John Steenhuisen said Heritage Day is a reminder of the strength of unity in SA's diversity and the need to recognise each other's diversity, learn from each other and walk together into the future.

EFF rejects Heritage Day

The @EFFSouthAfrica, on the other hand, rejected the holiday and slammed its celebrations. In a statement, the party called the holiday a mockery and said the country's heritage is not in monuments or celebrations of cultural diversity.

"Heritage Day, under these conditions, is a mockery. This day cannot be reduced to braais and traditional outfits while the majority of South Africans still bear the brunt of colonial and apartheid legacies," the party said.

EFF rejected GNU

