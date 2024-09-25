LaConco wowed social media with her Zulu-inspired outfit on Heritage Day, flaunting her hourglass figure in attire designed by Bayanda Khathini

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star joined celebrities Shauwn Mkhize and Minnie Dlamini in celebrating the day

Social media users praised her look, with many admiring her stunning curves and some referencing her past connection to Jacob Zuma

Reality television star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco wowed social media users with her Zulu-inspired outfit on Heritage Day. The star flaunted her famous curves in the trending picture.

Former ‘RHOD’ star LaConco wowed fans with her Zulu-inspired outfit. Image: @laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco stuns in traditional outfit

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco brought all the heat with her stunning outfit to celebrate her roots on Heritage Day. The star joined fellow stars Shauwn Mkhize and Minnie Dlamini, who also celebrated the day.

A picture of the media personality showing off her incredible hourglass figure in a traditional Zulu attire was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Laconco dressed by Bayanda Khathini for Heritage Day."

SA can't get enough of LaConco's look

Social media users showered the star with praise for nailing the look. Many agreed that she nailed the look.

@Lulubelle_mini commented:

"No one is going to comment on the fact that she is at Nkandla homestead 😅showing baba what he is missing… or maybe he still gets."

@SwartSakk wrote:

"My Zulu crush 😍"

@bad_option88 added:

"LaC una that thing maan👌"

@Vincxnt_thevibe wrote:

"That curve can surely cause an accident."

@Djnoks88 noted:

"That's the dress she was gonna wear if baba married her."

@StefanoNotDead added:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

LaConco dazzles at the New York Fashion Week

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member recently served her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself overseas.

The South African reality TV star and presenter Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco never ceases to amaze her fans when it comes to dressing up. Recently, the star dazzled in a gorgeous yet simple designer dress at the New York Fashion Week. LaConco shared several pictures of herself draped in the cute garment on her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News