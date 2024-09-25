Former ‘RHOD’ Star LaConco Shows Off Her Perfect Hourglass Figure in Stunning Zulu-Inspired Outfit
- LaConco wowed social media with her Zulu-inspired outfit on Heritage Day, flaunting her hourglass figure in attire designed by Bayanda Khathini
- Former The Real Housewives of Durban star joined celebrities Shauwn Mkhize and Minnie Dlamini in celebrating the day
- Social media users praised her look, with many admiring her stunning curves and some referencing her past connection to Jacob Zuma
Reality television star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco wowed social media users with her Zulu-inspired outfit on Heritage Day. The star flaunted her famous curves in the trending picture.
LaConco stuns in traditional outfit
Former The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco brought all the heat with her stunning outfit to celebrate her roots on Heritage Day. The star joined fellow stars Shauwn Mkhize and Minnie Dlamini, who also celebrated the day.
Lady Du compared to US movie character Madea after her viral dance video: "The resemblance is there"
A picture of the media personality showing off her incredible hourglass figure in a traditional Zulu attire was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The post read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Laconco dressed by Bayanda Khathini for Heritage Day."
SA can't get enough of LaConco's look
Social media users showered the star with praise for nailing the look. Many agreed that she nailed the look.
@Lulubelle_mini commented:
"No one is going to comment on the fact that she is at Nkandla homestead 😅showing baba what he is missing… or maybe he still gets."
@SwartSakk wrote:
"My Zulu crush 😍"
@bad_option88 added:
"LaC una that thing maan👌"
@Vincxnt_thevibe wrote:
"That curve can surely cause an accident."
@Djnoks88 noted:
"That's the dress she was gonna wear if baba married her."
@StefanoNotDead added:
"Absolutely gorgeous."
LaConco dazzles at the New York Fashion Week
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member recently served her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself overseas.
The South African reality TV star and presenter Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco never ceases to amaze her fans when it comes to dressing up. Recently, the star dazzled in a gorgeous yet simple designer dress at the New York Fashion Week. LaConco shared several pictures of herself draped in the cute garment on her Instagram page.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.