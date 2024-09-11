Reality TV star LaConco served her fans with amazing content from her trip to New York

The star recently shared pictures of herself dazzled in a designer dress at the New York Fashion Week

Many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Laconco sunned in her designer dress. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

The former Real Housewives of Durban cast member recently served her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself overseas.

LaConco stuns in designer dress at New York Fashion Week

The South African reality TV star and presenter Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco never ceases to amaze her fans when it comes to dressing up.

Recently, the star dazzled in a gorgeous yet simple designer dress at the New York Fashion Week. LaConco shared several pictures of herself draped in the cute garment on her Instagram page.

Former president Jacob Zuma's baby mama also shared a picture of her nomination, asking her fans to vote for her. LaConco was nominated for Best TV Presenter of the Year at the 18th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

She captioned her post:

"New York fashion week. Dress @almondant. Jewels @elegante_za. #laconco #newyork #fashiongram #saftanominee."

See the post below:

Fans compliment LaConco's look

Shortly after she shared those pictures on social media, many of her fans and followers complimented her. See some of the comments below:

Reality TV star Christall Kay said:

"Wow I can’t keep up with you."

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner complimented the star:

"Shuuu, you are so beautiful."

Actress Inno Sadiki wrote:

"You look amazing my friend."

keletsomotauphalatse commented:

"Honestly your good at presenting especially the Tell All series your never biased or judgmental but you have a way of making a person see their flaws and work on them."

phumy.d complimented:

"I love that you are so humble about your achievements. I aspire such vibes."

Laconco celebrates son Sakha and Zuma's joint birthdays

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV presenter Nonkanyiso Conco celebrated her son and Jacob Zuma's joint birthdays with a heartwarming post. She posted pictures on her social media page, covering their faces, and wished them well.

Fans flooded her timeline with birthday messages, expressing admiration for their joint birthday and sending blessings.

