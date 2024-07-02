South Africans praised LaConco for handling some of the ladies who hated her with class

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star gave a very spicy but classy response to her haters

They showered her with love and commended her for not stooping at the hater's level of pettiness

South African businesswoman and reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco was recently handed her flowers by her fans. The star is often hated and mocked by the other ladies on The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Fans applauded Laconco for handling some of the messy ladies on 'Ultimate Girls Trip' with class. Image: @_laconco

SA lauds Laconco's composure on Jamaica girl's trip

On social media recently, fans praised LaConco for handling some of the ladies who throw slight jabs at her with so much class and composure.

Some of her fans noted how the other ladies on The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip often refer to her as Mother Teressa.

Responding to @Kgethoentle2's post on X (Twitter), which reads:

"Those questions were for LaC shame. These girls do so much and have so many experiences that they feel like LaC is not saying much. They are basically just projecting! She is a woman of high calibre!!! Her name is LaC."

The star said if people are uneasy about her, then her presence will often leave them uneasy.

“LaConco once said 'If you are a woman who is not content, my presence will puzzle you' angazi kwanjani njani.”

Mzansi gives Laconco her flowers

Her supporters had to say this about her unwillingness to stoop at her hater's level of pettiness.

@I_am_Bucie shared:

"They hate you because you have standards and self-respect."

ncediwe_gugu added:

"Nonku trying to be spicy about you being a bhincha. We love you bhincha lethu elihle elizihloniphayo. (We love you our Bhinca who loves and respects herself.)"

masegogumbo shared:

"Mnge, the ladies that held a mini caucus about your sex life in front of stalls at a market are extremely uncouth."

@zandylay added:

"They call you Mother Theresa to try and shame you for how you carry and conduct yourself. But the truth is they can only dream of being half the woman you are. Unesmilo sisi uziphethe kahle (You carry yourself with respect), don't ever change for anyone."

Laconco buys a brand new car

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonkanyiso Lonco, known as LaConco, recently gave fans a glimpse of her new vehicle on social media and celebrated her latest achievement.

Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated her, praising her hard work and success. Laconco also expressed gratitude and mentioned needing a name for her new baby.

