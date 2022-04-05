The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams is undoubtedly the most talked-about housewife on the show

The star, who usually trends on social media for both good and bad reasons, has revealed that the comments used to devastate her

Williams also added that at one point, she almost quit the show because she was having a hard time developing a thick skin for the haters

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku William has shared that the comments from the social media haters used to get to her.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Nonku Williams has opened up about her struggle to deal with online trolls. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star even revealed that she almost quit the show due to the trolls' nasty comments directed at her.

Nonku, who returned for Sason 2 of the show, said that she almost quit because it was hard for her to get used to the trolls, Drum Magazine reports. She said:

"I remember at some point I spent the whole weekend in bed, I didn’t want to go anywhere, I just stayed in bed because the comments on social media really devastated me at some point."

According to ZAlebs, the star, who rose to prominence for beefing with Ayanda Ncwane in Season 1, said she has since developed a thick skin towards her haters. She added that she finds comfort in knowing that the online trollers don't know her in real life. She added:

"But being the resilient Nonku, I told myself to get up because these comments are coming from people who don't know me in real life. That resilience made me develop a thick skin. At the end of the day, I can't control what people say about me, and it's not like I can change because I don't know how to be anyone else."

