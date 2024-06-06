Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco Shows Off Her Brand New Car: “I Need a Name for Her”
- Former RHOD star Nonkanyiso Lonco, known as LaConco, recently shared a glimpse of her new vehicle on social media, celebrating her latest achievement
- Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated her, praising her hard work and success
- The media personality expressed gratitude and mentioned that she needs a name for her new car
Reality TV star and businesswoman Nonkanyiso Lonco, popularly known as LaConco, is the new owner of a brand-new vehicle. The star shared a glimpse of her new baby on social media.
Former RHOD star LaConco buys new car
Media personality LaConco is levelling up; we are super proud of her. The former The Real Housewives of Durban star, who rose to prominence for being former President Jacob Zuma's baby mama, is the proud owner of a new car.
Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one posted pictures showing off the latest edition to ger fleet. We know LaC likes to keep her life off social media, so she only posted a glimpse of the new whip. She captioned the post:
"A new member of the family, I need a name for her. May the Lord keep using me to show his children he is able and his timing is just perfect. We muntu wesifazane nyakaza bo ku late!@omodasouthafrica you just made it so special for us Siyabonga ."
LaConco's fans congratulate her on her new car
Social media users congratulated the reality TV star on her new whip. Many said she deserves all the good things coming to her because she works hard.
@mpho_wa_badimo said:
"Hayi mama kwakuhle kwethu "
@sorishanaidoo wrote:
"Congratulations doll❤️"
@londie_london_official added:
"Ahhh mama Congratulations "
@ratile_mabitsela said:
"Congratulations LaC❤️"
@ladydu_sa commented:
"Mgani wam ke ok ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations my love."
@nhlanhla_mafu added:
"A huge congratulations sthandwa sami ❤️"
Oscar Mbo buys brand new Toyota Fortuner for his mother
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Oscar Mbo recently made Mzansi proud when he bought a new car for his mother, days after buying another whip for his father. A video of the star handing the car to his mom warmed his fans' hearts.
Oscar Mbo is living every African child's dreams. The star who recently bought a car for his dad bought a brand new Toyota Fortuner for his lovely mother.
