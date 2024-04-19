Oscar Mbo recently bought a new car for his mother, following a similar gift for his father, garnering praise and admiration from fans

A video of him handing over the keys to his mother's Toyota Fortuner went viral, showcasing his love and appreciation for his parents

Social media users applauded his actions, highlighting his focus on family and admirable priorities

Oscar Mbo recently made Mzansi proud when he bought a new car for his mother, days after buying another whip for his father. A video of the star handing over the car to his mom warmed his fans' hearts.

Oscar Mbo hands over new car to his mother

Oscar Mbo is living every African child's dreams. The star who recently bought a car for his dad bought a brand new Toyota Fortuner for his lovely mother.

A video of the media personality handing over the keys to his first lady was shared on X by the popular page MDN News. The now-viral clip shows the Yes God hitmaker with his proud parents at the dealership before driving off with the cars. The caption read:

"Oscar Mbo buys his mother a brand new car. ❤"

Fans react to Oscar Mbo buying a car for his mother

Social media users hailed the hitmaker for spoiling his parents. Many admitted that Oscar is focused and should continue doing good things for them.

@MalumeRichie said:

"Can’t believe yall said this bru rocks fake designer clothes "

@General_Sport7 commented:

"Mommy easily will lift her friends to church and stokvel gatherings."

@Siya_Ndlumbini noted:

"Parents come first, this is great."

@TbangTshabalala added:

"Very inspiring indeed. Whereas some other gents busy buying slay queens cars kodwa ekhaya dololo."

@SizweNero said:

"Oscar Mbo's parent are blessed serious "

@Kamo96BucsBABY commented:

"Fake clothes and original car, his priorities are excellent."

