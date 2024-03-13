Fans are questioning Oscar Mbo's skincare routine after noticing his skin appearing lighter, accusing him of bleaching

Social media users criticised him for ruining his skin with harsh chemicals, expressing disappointment and urging him to stop

Some suggested that the popular musician may be using filters to alter his appearance

Media personality Oscar Mbo's latest picture left fans with more questions than answers about his skincare routine. Per the fans, the star's skin had gone a few shades lighter.

Oscar Mbo accused of bleaching his skin

Oscar Mbo is being roasted for his skin on social media. The hitmaker sat had Mzansi buzzing after reports that he had gotten lighter due to skin bleaching.

A picture of the star was shared on social media by a user with the handle @WhoGonnaCheck6 who also seemed shocked by how light Oscar had become. The post read:

"Guys who told OscarMbo he needed to be light skinned? Yoh I’m so disappointed "

Fans roast Oscar Mbo for allegedly bleaching his skin

Social media users had no kind words to say to Oscar Mbo after concluding that he had bleached his skin. Many blamed the star for ruining his skin with harsh chemicals.

@WhoGonnaCheck6 said:

"I hate when a hot man does lame things"

@Ndoniyamanzi_b added:

"I’m so mad at him, I saw when he was on Mac G’s show also I think he had skin problems and got products to clear that but now they are bleaching he needs to stop them asap."

@jacksinthumule8 commented:

"He looks so unoriginal just like his designer clothes "

@leelonke noted:

"I've been saying ukuba uya chaser lo. That neck ngathi zi inner thighs."

@thandomasanabo commented:

"He loves using filters… maybe ke filter "

Oscar Mbo surprises his father with a new Toyota Hilux

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Oscar Mbo bought a new car for his father. The Yes God hitmaker made his old man proud when he took him to fetch his brand new Toyota Hilux and moved fans to tears.

Oscar Mbo is at the prime of his career and enjoying the fruits of his labour, so it was only fitting that he gave back to one of the people who has held him down - his dad.

