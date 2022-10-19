Bubbly media personality Khanyi Mbau has showed off her new bleached hands on her timeline by posting before and after pics of them

The reality TV star, who has always opened up about her skin lightening journey, shared that she has always struggled with dark spots on her hands but she's happy they are now "fixed"

Some social media users praised her for sharing her journey while others claimed that the hands in the pics she posted are not hers

Khanyi Mbau has taken to her timeline to show off her bleached hands. The stunner has been on a skin lightening journey for a minute but she has always struggled with dark spots on her hands.

Khanyi Mbau showed off her newly bleached hands on her timeline. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Khanyi posted a collage showing her before and after look of her hands after she "fixed them. The bubbly media personality shared that her hands are still swollen from the peel but that should subside in a week or two.

ZAlebs reports that Khanyi Mbau met the doctor who bleached her hands last Sunday and it only took six days for them to be fixed.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the reality TV star's post. Some praised her for being transparent about her skin bleaching journey while others claimed the hands in the pic are not hers.

nonhladivah commented:

"Thank you so much Khanyi for the Plug. No more Kiwi for us."

jolantha_yola said:

"My knees Khanyi...my knees. Can she do something about them?"

beautyloungeafrica wrote:

"Finally sis, the struggle is real thanks for the plug too."

xoxo.nom_nom commented:

"Love your transparency. A lot of peeps could learn a thing or two from your honesty and beautiful journey."

faithmanyara said:

"Very SHAMEFUL to lie to people that those hands are for the same person."

thubelihle898 wrote:

"Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with the hands … they are beautiful nje. But I have never seen Khanyi with such short nails and I fail to believe that is her hand … but ke above all good work right there."

zintlendaba added:

"It's her hands, sometime last week they were peeling."

