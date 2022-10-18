Lunathi Mampofu, who plays the role of Emma in The River is reportedly taking a break from filming new scenes in the telenovela

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that the writers of the show are adjusting the storyline to accommodate the changes after Lawrence Maleka resigned from the show

Lunathi will be off the show temporarily but some of the show's viewers feel that the show should just be cancelled because it has lost too many talented stars

Lunathi Mampofu is taking a break from The River. The actress has apparently stopped filming new scenes for the show.

The talented star portrays the character of Emma in the 1Magic show. Lunathi is the second star to leave the show this week.

Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that Lunathi Mampofu will be off the show temporarily while writers adjust the story to accommodate changes in the storyline.

ZAlebs reports that Lunathi is taking the break because Lawrence Maleka, who plats the character of Zolani, has resigned from the show.

The viewers of the show shared mixed views on the latest developments on their favourite show. Some said the whole production should just be cancelled because they're losing viewers.

@TembsyMajija said:

"Lunathi is such an amazing actress, she came in showcasing her diversity but the storyline tends to not allow her to fly."

@T_Thori commented:

"Girl Lunathi can act. The first time I saw her was on Unmarried. I was like this lady can act."

@nkosazane_enhle wrote:

"She should've left permanently after Mbali died and Zolani fell out of love with her. There was no storyline for her for a long time vele. That marriage was long dead bandla hayi."

@gopolang6 said:

"End the show, gosh."

@alice_motshabi commented:

"Something is off."

@SphaOnLife wrote:

"With limited numbers they are picking already just because people can't afford 1Magic... They will lose more viewers for this coming season which will force the show to be cancelled."

@Thato7Mk said:

"They might as well write her off cause her storylines have been pap anyways, but then again the whole soapie."

@Zack_here added:

"Something is beating the waters in that river. Go diragalang naare?"

Gaosi Raditholo reflects on her journey in the acting industry

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gaosi Raditholo has reflected on her journey in the acting industry. The actress has been making waves in the local and international scene.

The stunner has never looked back since she made her TV debut on Keeping Score back in 2017. Gaosi played the role of Jade in the SABC 2 telenovela.

The versatile thespian has played challenging but different roles she she became a professional actress. Gaosi has appeared in The Queen as Refilwe, played a role of Warona in Muvhango and also starred on The River as Tshepiso.

TimesLIVE reports that Gaosi has also bagged roles in international productions. She portrayed the character of Gladys in a sci-fi series titled Vagrant Queen.

Source: Briefly News