Gaosi Raditholo has reflected on her journey in the acting industry since she made her debut in 2017 on an SABC 2 show titled Keeping Score

The versatile actress has also appeared in big local productions such as The Queen , The River and SABC 2's Muvhango

Gaosi is not only making moves in the local scene but she has also appeared in international shows such as Vagrant Queen and Warrior

Gaosi Raditholo has reflected on her journey in the acting industry. The actress has been making waves in the local and international scene.

Gaosi Raditholo has reflected on her journey in the acting industry. Image: @gaosi_raditholo

Source: Instagram

The stunner has never looked back since she made her TV debut on Keeping Score back in 2017. Gaosi played the role of Jade in the SABC 2 telenovela.

The versatile thespian has played challenging but different roles since she became a professional actress. Gaosi Raditholo has appeared in The Queen as Refilwe, played a role of Warona in Muvhango and also starred on The River as Tshepiso.

TimesLIVE reports that Gaosi has also bagged roles in international productions. She portrayed the character of Gladys in a sci-fi series titled Vagrant Queen.

The star was recently cast in an HBO Max-acquired martial arts show, Warrior. She described the role she played as an actor's dream. She portrays the character of Abigail.

