Seasoned actor Sello Maake kaNcube has taken to social media to reflect on meeting his beautiful wife Pearl Mbewe

The former Generations star shared that he and Pearl met on 17 October, 2020 and they've been together for the past 24 months

The star posted beautiful snaps of their happy moments and hilariously shaded his last relationship by saying he broke his own record

Sello Maake kaNcube has taken to his timeline to reflect on meeting his wife, Pearl Mbewe. The veteran actor shared that he met the love of his life on 17 October, 2020.

Sello Maake kaNcube met Pearl Mbewe 24 months ago and they're still going strong. Image: @sellomkn

The playwright shared ten loved-up pics of himself and his beautiful bae. The star penned a sweet post alongside the stunning snaps of their happy moments.

Taking to Instagram, Sello expressed that Pearl is not just his wife but his friend, business partner and manager. The star hilariously shared that he broke his own record as their union lasted longer than his previous relationship.

"I broke my own record. 24 months of loving one woman and one woman alone. Look at God," reports TshisaLIVE.

The former Generations star's followers took to his comment section to wish the lovely couple a happy anniversary.

writers_gon_write said:

"Why are you guys looking alike now."

queenbekezela wrote:

"Halala! More love! More grace! More favour! More blessings! Makwande. Kukhanye. Kube mhlophe. Kube kuhle. Kuvuleke amazulu. Kunethe ngezibusiso. Love and light always."

queen_of_the_mountains1 commented:

"All the best.... Love lives here."

theauthorsspace said:

"Beautiful love story always. Stay connected and enjoy your journey together."

phumelelemfene wrote:

"Happy anniversary to you, God bless your marriage."

mmatsheba said:

"Congratulations and may your union grow from strength to strength."

laurasemenya commented:

"A perfect union indeed!!! Here’s to many more years of pure love & happiness!"

dempumza added:

"Keep laughing together broer. Best thing ever."

