J Something has taken to his timeline to celebrate his seventh wedding anniversary and posted stunning pics of himself and his wife

The talented Mi Casa singer and songwriter shared that he's blessed beyond words to be married to his beautiful wife Cordelia Godi

Social media users took to the star's comment section to wish him and his lovely boo a happy seventh anniversary on Monday, 17 October

J Something and his wife are celebrating their seventh anniversary this Monday, 17 October. The Mi Casa singer took to his timeline to share with Mzansi that he and Cordelia Godi tied the knot seven years back.

J Something and his wife Cordelia Godi celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

The vocalist shared four stunning snaps of their traditional wedding. Taking to Twitter, J Something captioned his post:

"Married for 7 years today, blessed beyond words."

Social media users took to the star's comment section to congratulate him and Cordelia. Hundreds of people wished the lovely couple a happy seventh anniversary.

@Khanyisile__N wrote:

"Lol, I don't know why I thought you only got married last year!! Wow! Happy anniversary!"

@deanstober said:

"Congratulations to you two!!!"

@GozzenFreddy wrote:

"Congratulations, J. Happy anniversary."

@FuzileFuzileno1 commented:

"Happy anniversary."

@MhlongoTebello wrote:

"It's a milestone, congratulations. May you experience many more joy filled years with your lovely wife."

@Nono00197391099 said:

"Happy anniversary, more love."

@mc_thulani added:

"Congratulations are in order to you and your wife, to a life time of a beautiful marriage."

