Mpumalanga police are on a search for the suspects who made off with two people and their cars in Hazyview

The SAPS said the armed men bundled the victims into the boots of two VW Polos and drove off with them

The police managed to trace and find both victims and the abandoned vehicles on the same evening of the abduction

Mpumalanga police rescued two people whom assailants abducted and stole their cars outside a school near Hazyview. Images: Stock Image/Getty Images and Supplied/SAPS

Mpumalanga police are on the prowl for the suspects involved in the abduction and hijacking of two people in Nyongane near Hazyview.

Police track down victims

It's alleged that the victims were nabbed outside a school in the area after attending a meeting on 1 May 2024.

The @SAPoliceService told Briefly News that one of the victims was having car problems, and while the other was trying to assist him, three armed assailants emerged, forced the victims into the boots of two VW Polos and drove off.

Colonel Donald Mdhluli said SAPS members from Hazyview were notified, and later that evening, they tracked and found the duo and the two abandoned vehicles.

Mpumalanga Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, applauded the SAPS's swift response.

"We really applaud members for their dedication and commitment in fighting crime."

Netizens applaud the SAPS

Many social media users applauded officers for tracking the victims and the stolen vehicles.

MJ Hozanimadoda Qhali said:

“Terrible; at least they are alive.”

Marshall Gang commented:

“Very suspicious.”

Lebo Seete applauded:

“Well done man in Blue.”

Chloe Khalifa Ïï added:

“Good work saps.”

Tshepo Bizaro Mowa commented:

:SAPS asbonge ”

Police shootout with alleged blue-light gang

Briefly News reported that the police gunned down three suspected blue-light gang members following a high-speed chase on the N3 near Grootvlei, Mpumalanga.

A multidisciplinary team reportedly spotted the gang in a bakkie with blue lights on 28 April 2024.

When the alleged gang members reportedly shot at the officers, who returned fire.

