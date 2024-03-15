The South African Police Service is looking for unknown gunmen who took the life of a businessman in Limpopo

The man was sitting outside of his establishment when men driving in a Mazda drove by and gunned him down

South Africans believed that the incident might have been a hit as the suspects did not seem to have taken anything from the man or the establishment

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans had theories of why a businessman from Limpopo was killed. Images: William Whitehurst and Anderson Ross Photography Inc

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO – The South African Police Service is looking for a group of unknown men who allegedly killed a business owner in Limpopo on Wednesday, 13 March. South Africans believed there was more to the story.

Businessman gunned down in Limpopo

TimesLIVE reported that the incident took place in Thohoyandou. The victim allegedly stood outside his business establishment with his brother and two other people when a Mazda 3 drove by. Without warning, the gunmen in the car opened fire in their direction. While the others escaped, the businessman was not so lucky, and he was killed.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans share theory

Netizens commenting on Facebook about the incident shared what they believed was behind his death.

Given Mpho Wanne Rams said:

"You need to go to Venda and gather all the facts on why he was a target. Every second week, that gang is burying their member."

Bongani Mgubela asked:

"Why kill him? They could have taken whatever they wanted and spared his life."

Nick Ramalamula claimed the man was allegedly a gang member.

"The owner is a member of a group called Tshisole known for terrorizing local business people around Thohoyandou by demanding protection fees and other crimes."

Leeroy Sibanda said:

"It seems killing jobs are becoming the highest paying occupation in SA."

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze said:

"South Africa is a crime scene."

22 year-old woman shot and killed in Mpumalanga tavern

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a 22-year-old woman from Mpumalanga was killed outside of a tavern.

The police reported that the woman was with her friends, and they were looking for food to eat.

They stopped outside a tavern, where a man stepped out and told them to leave. He then started shooting in their direction. When they drove away, they realised the woman was fatally shot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News