A famous doctor from Dobsnville in Soweto, Johannesburg, was killed after his practice was broken into

The doctor was a victim of a robbery, and the suspects allegedly shot and killed him before escaping

The robbery saddened South Africans, and some believed that it may have been a hit

South Africans were touched by the death of a doctor who was killed after a robbery. Images: Donato Fasano/Getty Images and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– A well-known doctor from Dobsonville in Soweto, Johannesburg, lost his life after he was killed during a robbery. The doctor was shot and killed, and some believe there was more to the story than a robbery.

Well-known doctor killed during robbery

According to TimesLIVE, three suspects entered the surgery and pretended that they needed medical assistance for their acquaintance. Once the receptionist let them into the consultation room, they allegedly gunned the doctor down and stole two cell phones before escaping. The doctor was rushed to hospital. He died a few hours later, and the cops opened a case of murder.

South Africans question the incident

South Africans on Facebook had many questions and suspicions about the incident.

Mbekezeli Mkhwase Mendlula said:

"A disguised hit may be possible. Normally, robbers don't just open fire on someone and leave the scene unless the victim resisted and tried to fight back."

Mandi Dlamini said:

"A hit but disguised as a robbery gone wrong. Even educated doctors kill each other for selfish reasons."

Prince siya Mazibuko added:

"This sounds like a hit. Robbers usually scare you with guns and take what they want but don't kill you."

Melanie Ivy O'Brien said:

"No one is safe anymore."

Marshall Mamba Jr knew him.

"He was my family doctor. He's been treating me since I was eight years old."

