A South African nurse made quite an impression online after sharing some of her work snaps

The now viral TikTok post shows @nozzy_the_yan rocking her nurse uniform with pride and the prettiest smile

Naturally, many of her followers especially men were charmed by her beautiful looks and flirted in the comments

Nursing is an important profession. Nurses are the ones who answer questions, provide emotional support, and help patients navigate the healthcare system.

A gorgeous nurse had Mzansi men hot under the collar after taking to social media to share some snaps of herself on duty.

Nurse shares her photos online

The good sis, @nozzy_the_yan posted a slide show in the form of a video on TikTok, featuring some photos and selfies of herself looking beautiful in her uniform.

Her bright smile, stunning hair and overall neat appearance speaks for itself. It is no wonder the gents couldn't contain themselves.

Why nurses are so valued in SA

Nurses are the foundation of the medical field, Mercer University reports.

According to IOL, they provide essential care to patients, freeing up doctors to focus on more complex tasks. Without nurses, surgeries would take longer, hospitals would be overwhelmed, and patients would not receive the care they need.

SA men seek medical attention

In true Mzansi style, several male netizens flocked in the comments section to leave the beautiful nurse flirty comments. Others even faked being ill in hopes to get @nozzy_the_yan's attention.

@BhehNdaba said:

"All of a sudden I'm not afraid of needles ."

@Sifiso Sihlangu commented:

"If all the hospital attendees were as fantastic as you, the entire nation would be healed ❤️❤️❤️."

@Rhuuz Thingi replied:

"I wanna be admitted to your hospital, but I'm scared that I will heal immediately I see you ."

@Derek Osborne reacted:

"I need to go to this hospital for any treatment. Wow, you are beautiful ."

@Sbhekarov said:

"You are so stunningly gorgeous jealous down ❤ ."

@Av Gxumisa wrote:

"Wow, you are amazing."

@Kabelo Kabzela Zela remarked:

"Nkalwa every day ."

@Biggy G replied:

"If I get a chance to be helped by her nka kula every day."

@TsheziVMG said:

"Ngicela, I check up ."

@lepernana commented:

" Hello my queen ❤️love."

