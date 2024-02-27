South Africans were stirred after a Durban couple and their pit bull was found dead in their home

The couple was suspected to have died allegedly from a generator in the home

South Africans were devastated that loadshedding claimed the life of a young and beautiful couple

With 7 years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on critical social infrastructure challenges and unemployment. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The death of a young couple in Durban tore netizens. Images: Lecraé Christelle Shabally/Facebook and wundervisuals/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

DURBAN – A couple, their friend and their pitbull puppy died allegedly from carbon monoxide poison emanating from their generator. South Africans were devastated by the loss and were angry at the fatal impact of loadshedding.

Durban couple killed allegedly by carbon monoxide

according to IOL, the couple, Kyle Richards and his wife, Taylene Richards, were found dead on 26 February in their home. Their bodies, including that of a friend and their puppy, were found lifeless. Neighbours detected no movement from their house, and they quickly let the authorities know something was amiss.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The police entered the house and found the decomposing bodies. Luckily, their children had spent the weekend at Taylene's mother's house. It's believed that the generator emitting carbon monoxide may have caused the death.

Netizens pass condolences

Netizens commenting on Kyle's sister's post on Facebook were torn apart.

Deborah Heather Bouverie said:

"My deepest sympathies to you and the family."

Steve Middleton, Kyle's uncle, wrote:

"Very, very sad. My nephew Kyle and beautiful wife Taylene."

Anne Eaton said:

"Oh, my darling. I'm so very sorry. This is so tragic."

Toni Mathys's heart was broken.

"Driving past the house yesterday and knowing what happened broke my heart."

Nicolette Catelle cried:

"May their dear souls rest in peace."

Limpopo couple's lifeless bodies found

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a police officer from Limpopo and his wife were found dead in Groblersdal.

The couple was found with multiple gunshot wounds on them.

It's alleged that the two had a heated argument, which turned deadly, and their son found them lying in a pool of blood.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News