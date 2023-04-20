Two young boys have been found murdered in two separate locations in Soweto, Johannesburg

The boys were reported missing at the Moroka Police Station after disappearing while playing outside their homes

South Africans are shocked by the discovery and are demanding justice for the young Sowetan boys

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Soweto made horrifying discoveries in two separate locations on Thursday, 20 April.

Community members discovered the mutilated bodies of two missing boys in Soweto, Johannesburg. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Two boys aged five and six years old were discovered murdered in the south Johannesburg township.

Soweto boys go missing while playing outside homes

The children were allegedly seen playing together on Wednesday, 19 April, in the street near their homes when they went missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At around 6pm, one parent went looking for his boy but couldn't find him. The alarmed parent alerted the other parents and a search ensued, The Citizen reported.

The boy was later reported missing at Moroka Police Station.

One body was discovered in Rockville while the other was found in White City. Both bodies were mutilated.

Gauteng police condemn murders of young Soweto boys

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela lamented the senseless murders of the young boys.

Mawela said:

“It is disheartening and disgraceful to see such little innocent lives being lost in this hideous manner.”

The police commissioner said that resources have been mobilised to bring those responsible for the murders to justice. Mawela also appealed for anyone with information to contact the police, TimesLIVE reported.

Mawela added:

"It cannot be that no one saw or heard nothing.”

South Africans are appalled by the horrific murder of the Soweto boys

South Africans are mourning the death of the boys. Below are some comments:

@simphiwezwane07 exclaimed:

"We are in a nightmare. God help us."

@ruraldentistSA complained:

"South Africa is the last country you pass before arriving in hell."

@secha_carly mourned:

"A young soul has gone too soon, RIP."

@KatlegoKaG demanded:

"The SAPS and ANC Govt leaders must pull out all stops to find the perpetrators."

@DianeTshiunza questioned:

"Is South Africa experiencing a pandemic of its own? Because this is horrible, what’s going on?"

Mpumalanga man suspected of murdering girlfriend and hiding body in ceiling arrested after 6 months on the run

In another story, Briefly News reported that a suspected murderer's time on the run was brought to an end by police in Mpumalanga.

Thabo Silas Tsotetsi was arrested more than six months after his girlfriend, Nosipho Caroline Mthombeni's decomposing body was discovered in the ceiling of his Balfour home in October 2022.

Mpumalanga police Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed that Tsotetsi was arrested on in Witbank in Friday 14 April. He had allegedly been hiding in the area since fleeing in October.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News