Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a wanted murderer six months after he went into hiding

Thabo Silas Tsotetsi went into hiding after his girlfriend's decomposing body was found in the ceiling of his home

Tsotetsi was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice during a brief appearance in Balfour Magistrate’s Court

MPUMALANGA - A suspected murderer's time on the run has been brought to an end by police in Mpumalanga.

Thabo Silas Tsotetsi went on the run after Mpumalanga police discovered his girlfriend's decomposing body in his ceiling. Image: @SAPoliceService/Twitter & Stock photo/Getty Images

Thabo Silas Tsotetsi was arrested more than six months after his girlfriend Nosipho Caroline Mthombeni's decomposing body was discovered in the ceiling of his Balfour home in October 2022.

Mpumalanga police Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed that Tsotetsi was arrested on in Witbank in Friday 14 April. He had allegedly been hiding in the area since fleeing in October.

Mpumalanga man charged with murder in Balfour Magistrate's Court

Tsotetsi briefly appeared in Balfour Magistrate's Court on Monday, 17 April, where he was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

According to TimesLIVE, the accused was remanded in custody, and the matter was postponed to 17 May for further investigation.

Mpumalanga police discovered body after Tsotetsi's partner sounded alarm

Police made the gruesome discovery of Mthombeni's body after Tsotetsi's other partner alerted them to a stench coming from the house.

The woman had allegedly moved in with Tstotesti, who was the father of her child, a month earlier.

The body was allegedly wrapped in clothes and so badly decomposed that the only indication it was female was by the shoes she wore and the nail polish, IOL reported.

South African welcome arrest of Mpumalanga man

Below are some comments:

Domenic Thabani said:

"The things that happen in the country will leave you numb. We are a society at war with itself. It's heartbreaking."

Zizipho Dingiswayo praised:

"Saps is working, guys."

Sola Nqobile claimed:

"These days, everyone is being caught easily."

Fhatu Robert congratulated:

"Good job, SAPS."

Vuvu Virgo complained:

"This is too much... We live with monsters."

Bukhosi Ncube commented:

"Raising the salaries of police officers helped a lot they are doing their job happily."

