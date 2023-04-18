Dr Nandipha Magudumana's mother was a trending topic after her daughter and husband's court appearance

A video of her being emotional and crying in court quickly spread on social media and sparked chatter

SA people said the clip was heartbreaking, and many of them posted sympathetic comments online

A video of Dr Nandipha Magudumana's mother weeping at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court went viral.

Source: TikTok

Footage of Dr Nandipha Magudumana's mother breaking down at the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court on the April 17 has sent shockwaves across South Africa.

Video of Dr Nandi's mother gets 1.4 million views on TikTok

The woman can be seen in the clip staring at her daughter and husband, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, who are charged with helping Thabo Bester's prison escape on May 3, 2022, among other crimes.

Magudumana's mother could not hide her emotions, and her pain was written all over her face. People who believe Bester and his accomplices should rot in prison could not help but feel sorry for the elderly woman and expressed their pity in the clip posted by @the_scent_central

They kept posting that Magudumana dragged her family into trouble with her relationship with Bester.

Zolile Sekeleni released on R10 000 bail

Maguduma remains in custody, Sekeleni was granted bail yesterday, and the state withdrew the murder charge against him later on in the day.

He now faces the charges of aiding and abetting a prisoner escape, defeating the ends of justice and fraud, reported EWN. Watch the TikTok video below:

Citizens discuss the Sekeleli family's alleged involvement in Thabo Bester's crimes

@sminky14 stated:

"Uxolo mama."

@stalleynoko asked:

"People are saying sorry to this lady. What about the victims' parents?"

@loretta404521 posted:

"When a mother should be resting because kids have grown up then they bring you trouble. "

@ainaiitembu commented:

"Lol those are crocodile tears. She knows everything too."

@mmajoy8 said:

"This the worst pain ever a mother and wife could ever experience hle."

@sebabatso1200 commented:

"Be strong mum that's what kids do when they are grown up."

@eshy046 wrote:

"The pain we make our mothers go through."

@neoprecious_ stated:

"Imagine your daughter, a whole doctor and business woman facing years in prison."

