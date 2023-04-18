One family was recorded watching a heated scene of Skeem Saam, and the reaction video went viral on TikTok

The family members can be seen in complete shock as the drama surrounding Melita, Mr Kgomo, and Mrs Kgomo plays out

Mzansi TikTokkers said the family portrayed how the rest of the viewers were feeling during the epic scene

The 'Skeem Saam' storyline left a family speechless, and the video trended online. Image: @user1991444049874/TikTok @hellen_bright/Instagram and @joy_zelda

Skeem Saam's cheating storyline between Melita, Mr and Mrs Kgomo has been a trending topic for weeks, and viewers can't get enough of the salacious drama.

SA amused by family watching Skeem Saam

Recently, one man, @user1991444049874, posted his family watching Lebohang Elephant's character Mr Kgomo getting busted by Mrs Mkgomo, played by Molobane Mbatha, for being unfaithful.

The family members' commentary during the scene had people in stitches, and their facial expressions spoke volumes. More than 127 000 people watched the TikTok clip, which resonated with many viewers.

Some people said they were screaming at the TV, telling Mrs Kgomo to check under the table where the alluring mistress Melita portrayed by Hellen Motsuki, was hiding.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in on dramatic soapie scene

@r_e_l_a_y28 said:

"I swear this was South Africans' favourite episode."

@Portiashimy posted:

"That man in the house is more worried than Obed himself."

@zeekhona asked:

"But why is everyone standing?"

@orea_mbhele stated:

"I would love to move in shem. Ekhaya they are too relaxed ✋️"

@ayandamdladla commented:

"Imagine if loadshedding hit right at that moment."

@_porscheigh shared:

"This was my family as well, I don't watch TV but I stood there."

@tshigob mentioned:

"Not me screaming 'under the table'."

@lemo_m1 said:

"Friday episode was on fire, my husband left Netflix and came running."

