Clement Maosa has been transparent about the difficulties he faced before breaking into the acting world

As the son of two domestic workers, the Skeem Saam actor was born into crippling poverty

Clement was constantly made fun of as a child because of how poor he was

'Skeem Saam' Actor Clement Maosa was bullied for being poor. Images: @clementmaosa/Instagram

Award-winning local actor Clement Maosa is stepping into Mzansi's music scene. The 'Skeem Saam' actor has been gracing our TV screens for over a decade and has just released his Humble Beginnings EP.

The album tells the tale of the struggles he faced growing up. Although he has been making strides on the local entertainment scene, life was tough for Maosa growing up in the village of Ga-Rammutla–in Limpopo.

Clement Maosa struggled with depression growing up

The 34-year-old has always been very vocal about growing up in abject poverty, losing his parents at a young age and dealing with depression.

According to Drum Maosa said he knew what it was like to grow up poor. He grew up in the village and attended a public school. The award-winning actor envied other kids for having lunch boxes and school shoes. Clement says he was always discouraged because he was looked down upon because of his circumstances.

Due to his family's financial situation, his childhood was not simple. His mother worked as a domestic, and Clement's father worked on a farm. His eldest sister reportedly raised him because their parents were constantly working.

The Skeem Saam actor is a qualified lawyer

When Clement's parents passed away when he was only 17 years old, he realised that education was the one thing that could change his life. He completed his law studies at the University of Limpopo to earn his LLB. The actor recalls how difficult university was and how he survived on the bare minimum.

The qualified lawyer got his first big break more than 10 years ago when he landed the role of Zamokuhle 'Kwaito' Seakamela on the drama series Skeem Saam when the post was advertised on Facebook.

Fast forward to 2023, Clement has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars in Mzansi. He now uses his fame to help motivate kids who are growing up in conditions similar to his when he was a kid. The Bakgethwa Foundation, which Clement officially established, ensures every child receives a high-quality education.

Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa gives back to needy pupils, Mzansi applauds actor

Earlier Briefly News reported Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa is restoring dignity and inspiring confidence in school children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The actor took to Twitter to announce that his #Back2School campaign is back in action.

The media personality gave school shoes and other necessities to deserving students in his home province of Limpopo.

Source: Briefly News