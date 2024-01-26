Mpho "Popps" Modikoane recently opened up about reconciling with his wife Latoya Modikoane, quitting alcohol, and feeling like he has a second chance at life

Popular comedian Mpho “Popps” Modikoane recently opened up about getting a second chance at life after getting back together with his wife Latoya Modikoane and quitting alcohol.

Mpho Popps gets candid about having his life again

Mpho Popps feels he had a second chance at life when he reconciled with his beautiful family. The star told SowetanLIVE that he decided to fix himself up and become the best partner for Latoya. He revealed that the next month marks one year since getting married and life has been amazing for him.

Modikoane also opened up about how being away from each other affected his daughter Imani's well-being and performance at school. He admitted that Imani was an average student, but has improved since her parents got back together. He said:

"My daughter used to get 40% at school but now we’re rolling in the Bs and As. So, this reunion and decision was not only good for us but for her too."

Mpho Popps talks about quitting alcohol

Can you believe that Mpho Popps has not consumed alcohol for two years now? The comedian revealed that he made a conscious decision to remain sober and check how productive he would be.

He also touched on the health benefits he has been enjoying since quitting alcohol. The Masked Singer host said he used to be skinny because of his drinking problem but has improved significantly.

"The Mpho Popps who used to drink was skinny and because I train now, I look a whole lot better. Like, from now on, alcohol can miss me. It’s not easy but waking up every day with no toxins in my body is the best feeling in the world."

