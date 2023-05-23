Katlego Maboe is a television presenter par excellence, but he was never prepared for the emotions that his new show Deal or No Deal would bring

The star recently spoke about how each show brings intense emotions as he tries to connect with the different contestants

Speaking to Briefly News while on the set of the show at the Cape Town studios, the TV presenter said he walks a different journey with every contestant

Katlego Maboe is making a major comeback to the entertainment industry after a major setback following the cheating scandal that saw his getting cancelled.

Katlego Maboe has opened up about his latest hosting gig, 'Deal or No Deal'. Image: @katlegomaboe

The star had his fans jumping with joy when he announced that he will be hosting the new and exciting game show, Deal or No Deal.

Katlego Maboe opens up about going through different emotions on Deal or No Deal

Deal or No Deal has been charting trends and hogging headlines since its launch in March. The exciting game show has brought a lot of emotions, not only to the viewers and the contestants but to the host Katlego Maboe as well.

Speaking to Briefly News soon after filming another nail-biting episode which will air later this year, the seasoned presenter admitted that Deal or No Deal brings a lot of emotions.

He said each episode is different because it's a different contestant and he has to go through different emotions with each of them. He said:

"It's so much more than I ever expected, and one thing I wasn't expecting was that it would be so emotional.

"I find myself going through the emotions with them because I am trying to keep up their spirits, but when they lose, I lose with them, when they win I win with them so after each episode I just come into my room, close the door and exhale."

Katlego Maboe says he is grateful for the love and support from South Africans

Anyone who follows Katlego Maboe knows about the ordeal he went through and the cheating scandal that nearly crippled his career.

Unlike many, the Exresso host bounced back and has been making major strides, from hosting the Metro FM Music Awards to the Deal or No Deal gig. The star said the love and support not only on social media but wherever he goes. has been overwhelming.

"Wherever I go, people are happy to see me back, doing what I love, and they seem to draw so much positivity and energy out of it, and it means something to them when they look at their lives, and they say, "I'm going through a difficult time, but what what you went through and came out makes me feel like I can do it as well". I am very grateful to South Africa, I love my country and my people and I try to serve them as best as I can."

Katlego Maboe chats about what fans can expect from him after Deal or No Deal

Although he is taking each day at a time and enjoying working on the world-class set of Deal or No Deal, the father of one still has a lot on the way for his followers.

He said he hopes to bring about change in communities and also make an impact with his music.

"I want to release music that can bring about healing to people, because people are going through a lot and so if what I do whether in television or music can offer a little bit of reprieve and healing, I'd love to do that."

