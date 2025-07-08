Durban July 2025 was a vibe for many influencers and celebrities who were invited to attend one of the biggest events in Mzansi

Mihlali Ndamase, Sithelo Shozi, and Anele Zondo were among the influencers who were best dressed this past weekend

Briefly News recently compiled a list of the celebrities who were best dressed and followed the event's theme

Mihlali Ndamase and other celebs were best dressed at the Durban. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is still the talk of the town after the glamorous event on Saturday, 5 July 2025. Recently, Briefly News compiled a list of five female celebrities who dressed according to the theme, just days after some were criticised for underdressing.

1. Mihlali Ndamase turns head with her unqiue dress

Among the best-dressed celebrities and influencers at the Hollywoodbets Durban July event on Saturday, 5 July 2025, is Mihlali Ndamase, who turned many heads at the racecourse with her unique and extravagant dress, which she revealed was made by the popular local designer Sihle of Masango.

Online fashion police named Ndamase one of the influencers who actually dressed according to the theme. In their words, "she ate."

2. Anele Zondo stuns as a Zulu goddess

Many netizens were left stunned as Mzansi's popular rapper Anele Zondo made an impression as the perfect Zulu goddess in her dress code at Durban July 2025, aligning with the theme accordingly.

The mother of one posted several pictures on her Instagram page flaunting how stunning she looked. Zondo revealed that she was dressed by THE XVIII VICTORIAN.

She wrote:

"She Marvels 👑… her heritage, her rich culture & surroundings - all woven together to create a masterpiece fit for a Zulu Goddess. She walks in her ancestors' glory: From the patterns in the dung flooring to our thatch roof, shown in the texture of the brims, creating an authentic masterpiece to represent the marvels of Mzansi, my DNA."

Many fans on social media agreed that Anele understood the assignment and this year's theme.

See the post below:

3. Boity Thulo the pretty Protea flower

The third celebrity to showcase creativity at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025 was none other than South African rapper and media personality Boity Thulo, who looked stunning in her Protea-inspired outfit, representing the national flower.

Thulo was dressed by a local designer, Otiz Seflo.

"Out of soil, sun and soul…a flower rose wearing her full story. Protea at the July, because I don’t blend in, I bloom through. #ProteaPower #MarvelsOfMzansi #DurbanJuly2025," she wrote.

See the dress below:

Source: Briefly News