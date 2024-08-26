Rapper and TV presenter Anele Zondo recently posted about her motherhood journey so far

The star shared a video of how her weekends have changed from being in a club to being at home changing diapers

Many fans and followers of the rapper flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages

Anele Zondo shared her motherhood journey. Image: @anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo opened up about her life so far as a new mom. The star shared how her weekends have changed since she became a mother.

Anele Zondo's motherhood journey video trends online

South African rapper Anele Zondo has shared with her fans and followers how her motherhood journey has been going since she welcomed baby Moa.

Recently, she shared a video of how her weekends in the nightclub have changed to being weekends of her changing diapers and filling up bottles for the little ones on her Instagram page.

She captioned the video:

"In a different kind of nightclub. #kuningi."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Anele Zondo's video

Many netizens reacted to Anele Zondo's video. See some of the comments below:

pamela_mtanga wrote:

"My favorite transition for you. You look so radiant."

Minnie Dlamini said:

"Your post baby body."

dr_dube_zah commented:

"Akukho kiningi if you’re still this gorgeous and active."

fikile_lifestyle responded:

"Motherhood looks magical on you gorgeous."

sandyymrd replied:

"Coolest mom ever."

cinnamilk_foodstudio wrote:

"Ma'aaaaaam you're the coolest mom ke sana. ILYSM and you know I'm stuck here because this is my jam."

missboshoman shared:

"I love this mommy content."

venussimelane complimented:

"love how you embrace every era of you!"

