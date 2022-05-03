United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa came under fire from social media users following a somewhat confusing tweet

The politician headed to the micro-blogging site to show his gratitude to the staff at Netcare Milpark Hospital for saving his life after a close encounter with death

However, his tweet ended up having the late Shona Ferguson's name and pictures, and peeps did not take it lightly

Mzansi social media users dragged UDM President Bantu Holomisa following a post he shared on his page. The famous politician took to Twitter to share that he had a close encounter with death sometime last year after being vaccinated.

Bantu Holomisa has been accused of using late actor Shona Ferguson's name and pictures for clout. Image: @BantuHolomisa and @fergusonfilms

Holomisa shared that had it not been for the expertise and hard work of the staff at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, he could have lost his life. He wrote:

"I hold no brief for Milpark hospital but I must thank its staff for saving my life. On 14/6/2021 I took a Pfizer Covid19 vaccine but on 16/6/21 I blacked out."

However, Bantu Holomisa seemed to have made a mistake with his tweet by adding a link to an article about Shona Ferguson, The South African reports. Peeps accused him of using the late actor's name and picture to seek relevance.

@eastsidelouw replied:

"Using Shona Ferguson for clout just because you want attention for your brief hospital stay is top tier disrespect to the Ferguson Family. Off all Milpark Hospital patients - you, Bantu Holomisa, saw it reasonable to use someone else’s unfortunates for attention. SIES!"

@WILLOW_MAB wrote:

"Be clear with us Bantu Holomisa, are you saying Pfizer Covid19 Vaccine is the main reason behind Shona Ferguson's death and you'd urge the citizens to stop taking the poison, we need clarity here."

Connie Ferguson pens heartwarming birthday message to Shona Ferguson: “My whole life feels like a dream”

Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson is celebrating her late husband Shona Ferguson's heavenly 48th birthday. The actress took to social media to pour her heart out in a lengthy post that left her fans and followers cutting onions.

The star described her late husband as a loving man who gave his all to his family. She said her life changed drastically since Shona Ferguson's passing, and she is still trying to pick up the pieces nine months later. She wrote:

"My whole life feels like a dream. To say I miss you would be the biggest understatement."

