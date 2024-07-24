Mihlali Ndamase responded to pregnancy rumours with a viral video, clarifying she was just bloated

The media personality emphasised the need to stop policing women's bodies in 2024

Social media reactions were mixed, with some users accusing her of chasing clout

Mihlali Ndamase has poured cold water on the reports that she has a bun in the oven. The media personality responded to the rumours with a video that has gone viral on social media.

Mihlali Ndamase responds to pregnancy rumours

Mihlali Ndamase has been added to the long list of celebrities who have been rumoured to be pregnant by social media body watchers. Stars like Thuli Phongolo, Bonang Matheba and Khanyi Mbau have been rumoured to be pregnant.

Speaking in a video shared on X by MDN News, Mihlali cleared the air about the allegations. The controversial YouTuber noted that she was bloated in the video, which sparked the rumours. She also warned people to stop monitoring women's bodies. She wrote:

"Apparently nithi I am pregnant, please man, I was just bloated in that reel. Can we stop policing women's bodies in 2024 bakhithi."

Mzansi responds to Mihlali Ndamase's video

Social media users seemed not to care about Mihlali's video. Many even suggested the star made the rumours up to chase clout.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"This one when she doesn’t trend she looks for something nje so we speak. Who said she’s pregnant?"

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"No one said she’s pregnant though 🙄."

@evelenxthree33 added:

"I will be observing her closely for the next 9 month. I do not trust her."

