Tyler ICU's relationship with actress Lorraine Moropa is in the limelight after going Instagram official with their Bali getaway pictures and videos

Lorraine Moropa, former The Queen actress, went viral with a dance video, drawing significant attention on social media

Social media users expressed scepticism about the relationship's longevity, with many predicting it won't last long like other industry romances

Tyler ICU's love life is in the limelight after he confirmed his relationship with actress Lorraine Moropa on Instagram. The couple have painted timelines red with pictures and videos from their Bali getaway.

Tyler ICU’s new girlfriend Lorraine Moropa's dance video has gone viral. Image: @lorraine.sa

Lorraine Moropa shows her dance moves

Former The Queen actress Lorraine Moropa is in love and can't hide it. The actress made headlines when her relationship with Mnike hitmaker Tyler ICU went Instagram official.

Social media users have been glued to their seats, waiting for more information about the new couple in town. A video of the star jamming to a song caught Mzansi's attention. The now-viral clip shared on the micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter by MDN News, shows the star dancing. The post's caption read:

"Tyler ICU's new girlfriend Lorraine Moropa..🔥🔥❤"

Mzansi responds to Lorraine Moropa's video

Social media users had much to say about the star and his new relationship with Tyler ICU. Many said the affair will not last long, just like the other relationships in the industry.

@ronaldanele said:

"She used to be scarce on these streets n socials.3 pictures after 3 months.....Since eba yi new gf sivelelwe bandla😪😪💀"

@PlatinumCruz wrote:

"Later, she will cry, and we will be there."

@therealslae1 added:

"How many months for this one ☺️"

@Mchabo5 said:

"I've never seen someone being passed around like this in such a short space of time."

Tyler ICU matches with girlfriend Lorraine Moropa in video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyler ICU looks like he's hopelessly in love with Lorraine Moropa. The Mnike hitmaker went public with his relationship.

More videos and pictures of Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moroka have gone viral on social media. The latest video of them together had people sharing their thoughts on Tyler ICU's new relationship.

