Tyler ICU is making headlines for a viral picture with his girlfriend, shared on social media

Social media users reacted to the image, showing the couple getting cosy on a quadbike with matching rubber boots and helmets

Reactions varied, with some fans complimenting the couple while others made humorous and critical remarks

Mzansi singer Tyler ICU is in love, and he can't hide it. The star, dominating airwaves with his music, recently turned heads with a picture of his girlfriend.

A picture of Tyler ICU and his girlfriend has gone viral. Image: @tylericu

Source: Instagram

Tyler ICU and his girlfriend get cosy on a motorbike

Tyler ICU was recently spotted time with his girlfriend. Not only has Tyler ICU been winning in the music space, but he is also enjoying spending time with friends and loved ones, including his girlfriend.

A picture of the star getting cosy with the unidentified lady was shared on the micro-blogging platform X, Formerly Twitter, by the controversial entertainment blog MDN News. The picture shows the Mnike hitmaker and his bae sitting on a quadbike, rocking matching rubber boots and red helmets. The post read:

"Tyler ICU x his Girlfriend ❤"

Tyler ICU and his girlfriend's picture trends

Social media users shared thoughts about Tyler ICU and his lover. Many said the sweet couple looked great together.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Tyler ICU must make this pregnant before Lord Edwin Sodi recovers."

@PostiveImpact89 added:

"Ngubani manje u Tyler ICU, Ngowase America?"

@djstago noted:

"What are they doing?"

@SthembisoTJ100 said:

"Is that @Sbahle_Mpisane_??? Be careful my brother. Ask Khune about her, ukwazi ukudusa kuphela."

@_Mkha_Lu2li note:

"Is the girlfriend the bike?"

