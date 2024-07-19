Master KG announced a new album with Nkosazana Daughter following rumours they have a child together

MacG alleged they are dating and have a baby, but Nkosazana dismissed the claims, stating their relationship is strictly professional

Fans are demanding answers from Master KG about the rumours, while others focus on the upcoming album and single release

Master KG has announced that he will soon release a new album with Nkosazana Daughter. This follows rumours that the Jerusalema hitmaker is Nkosazana's baby daddy.

Masker KG has revealed that he has an album with Nkosazana Daughter. Image: @masterkg_sa and @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Master KG announces new album with Nkosazana Daughter

Top Mzansi producer Master KG has been charting social media trends after MacG alleged that he is dating Nkosazana Daughter. Speaking in a controversial video, MacG said the stars even have a baby together.

Nkosazana responded to the rumours with several social media posts. The singer rubbished the rumours and claimed that her relationship with Master KG is strictly professional. A few days after the incident, Master KG took to his social media pages to announce his new album with Nkosazana Daughter on the way. He also urged fans to ignore the noise surrounding their names. The post read:

"Wanitwa Mos x Nkosazana Daughter Album Pre Order With Single Moya Ongcwele ft @nobuhlemusic Out Midnight!! Enjoy the music and ignore nonsense!"

Mzansi reacts to Master KG's new album announcement

Fans still want answers from Master KG. Many took to his timeline to ask him to address the rumours about him and Nkosazana Daughter. In contrast, others said they were only interested in the music, not their personal affairs.

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"People still want answers."

@StHonorable said:

"Why are you quiet about the love triangle and Nkosazana Daughter's child? Don't forget that 80% of our communication is non-verbal, so your quietness might be confirming the rumours."

Master KG breaks silence on Nkosazana Daughter dating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Master KG has responded to claims that he is in a relationship with Nkosazana Daughter. KG rubbished the claims, like the singer, and further stated that they have an excellent working relationship.

In the days following Nkosazana Daughter's statement rubbishing the rumours that she is involved with Master KG and Sir Trill, the Jerusalema hitmaker shared his statement.

