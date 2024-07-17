Nkosazana Daughter went on Instagram live recently and was asked by a fan if Master KG is her baby daddy

The Amapiano singer lashed out and cussed at the fan, denying this claim and saying she is not dating him

The singer also went on a rant on X and ranted about women in the industry always getting disrespected

Nkosazana Daughter is forever haunted by the Master KG dating rumours. The singer had to go on social media to rant about people assuming that something was going on between her and the Jerusalema hitmaker.

Nkosazana Daughtersays Master KG is not her baby daddy. Image: @nkosazana_daughter @masterkg_sa

Nkosazana hits back at dating rumours

Following this week's episode of Podcast And Chill with MacG, the podcaster mentioned that Nkosazana Daughter's baby daddy is not Sir Trill, but rather it is Master KG.

The claim confused everybody because the Keneilwe singer has always been linked to Sir Trill.

On Instagram Live, a fan attempted to clarify the matter, but Nkosazana was not having it.

"Who's father? Are you F serious? I have been telling you guys I am not dating Master KG," she said ending the clip with more curse words.

Watch the video posted by @Mlu_N7 below:

Nkosazana lashes at peeps always mocking her

The Amapiano singing sensation was still unfinished, so she took to X to call out certain industry practices of disrespecting women. Nkosazana Daughter said their hard work often gets overshadowed by the rumours.

"All this for views ? I’m so disappointed at how low people can go and not to mention how woman are so disrespected in this industry! It’s so unfortunate that you will never see the amount of work that we have put out , because I’m female I must be sleeping with him? Disgusting?"

Nkosazana Daughter addresses Master KG dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano star Nkosazana Daughter finally addressed rumours that she was dating Sir Trill and Master KG.

She mentioned on her Instagram stories that she was not dating either of these men and added that these rumours are why men aren't asking her.

