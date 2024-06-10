Master KG Breaks Silence on Nkosazana Daughter Dating Rumours: “We Have a Good Working Chemistry”
- Master KG has finally broken his silence to respond to rumours that he's dating Nkosazana Daughter
- This after the pair were suspected to be hiding their love, a claim the Amapiano singer recently shot down
- Nevertheless, Nkosazana Daughter has now fallen victim to trolls claiming she is sending messages to other suitors
Master KG has responded to claims that he is in a relationship with Nkosazana Daughter. Like the singer, KG rubbished the claims and further stated they have a great working relationship.
Master KG responds to Nkosazana Daughter dating claims
In the days following Nkosazana Daughter's statement rubbishing the rumours that she is involved with both Master KG and Sir Trill, the Jerusalema hitmaker shared his own statement.
According to TimesLIVE, Master KG shot down the rumours, saying social media made its own conclusions after seeing them working together.
Makhadzi's former bae also stated that he and Nkosazana Daughter have a great working relationship and make fantastic music together, which shouldn't be affected by baseless rumours:
"We have a good working chemistry, that's all, I take Nkosazana Daughter as a sister. We have good music to record, and we've come too far to let such claims prosper."
Nkosazana Daughter accused of fishing
It appears her statement to clear herself of the dating rumours did little good for Nkosazana Daughter after she was accused of fishing for a new man.
Briefly News shared reactions to the singer's photo flaunting her famous curves, where netizens claimed she was launching herself:
vusi_manzini said:
"This winter isn't good at all to any one of us."
sabelostorm threw shade at the singer:
"Fishing like this after having a kid, we just know she needs money for pampers."
StHonorable claimed:
"She's sending a strong message."
VinDollar016 posted:
"She is fishing."
evelenxthree33 responded:
"Winter is hitting hard; she wants to be cuffed as soon as possible."
Master KG and Makhadzi spark dating rumours
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Master KG and Makhadzi's steamy performance.
The former couple sparked dating rumours after fans saw their on-stage chemistry.
