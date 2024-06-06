Nkosazana Daughter was accused of fishing for a new man with some of her new pictures

This after the singer made a statement urging netizens to stop claiming she was involved with Sir Trill and Master KG

Mzansi trolled her, saying she was sending a message that she was available now that it was cold out

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens claimed Nkosazana Daughter was fishing for a man with her new photos. Images: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter has been at the mercy of trolls since she made a statement about her love life. The singer asked netizens to stop shipping her with Sir Trill and Master KG, they believe she's fishing for new stock.

Nkosazana Daughter bares all in new pictures

Our girl, Nkosazana Daughter has been flaunting her famous curves, and her supporters are loving her bold looks.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Amaphutha hitmaker shared some new snaps, wearing a stunning white dress and showing off her cleavage and thunder thighs.

She completed the look with Diesel heels and a white bow on her hair, juxtaposing her naughty-but-nice look:

Mzansi weighs in on Nkosazana Daughter's photos

Netizens are convinced that the singer's statement and pictures were a clear message that she was available and not tied to anyone:

MrSilver016 SAID:

"Those pictures are screaming, 'I'm available and ready to warm someone's bed.'"

sabelostorm said:

"Fishing like this after having a kid, we just know she needs money for pampers."

StHonorable wrote:

"She's sending a strong message to men who're still looking."

VinDollar016 claimed:

"She is fishing."

evelenxthree33 responded:

"Winter is hitting hard, and she really wants to be cuffed as soon as possible."

shabbaswezz posted:

"This is a marketing strategy. The salt has dealt with her lawfully."

Pearl Thusi dragged over Tyla-inspired outfit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Tyla-inspired outfit Pearl Thusi wore while MC'ing and performing at a festival.

The actress/ DJ was accused of being an attention-seeker, with netizens saying she was doing too much:

Azandamashenge said:

"Whoever is managing Pearl Thusi is failing her. Almost all her age group celebrities are evolving into businesswomen, and she’s evolving into this."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News