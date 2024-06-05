A Mzansi lady showed women her go-to weapon for protection when she get into e hailing cabs

The TikTok footage captived online users, and it generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman in Mzansi showed ladies how she protects herself when she hops into an e-hailing cab.

A lady showed off the weapon she is using for e-hailing rides in a TikTok video. Image: 4ever_wandi

Source: TikTok

Woman gets into an e-hailing cab with a hammer for protection

The crime rate in South Africa has skyrocketed, and the nation is now listed as one of the top dangerous countries in the world, according to Business Tech. So, people will do everything possible to keep themselves safe.

A young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @4ever_wandi unveiled to her viewers how she keeps herself safe while travelling with e-hailing cabs. The woman revealed in her TikTok video that she uses a hammer as a protection weapon while on the go.

@4ever_wandi's revelation amused many people in Mzansi, and it geared over 90K views, many likes and comments online.

Watch the video below:

People crack jokes

The lady's revelation amused many online users. Although many cracked jokes, others used the opportunity to express their thoughts on the country's ongoing crime.

BTSfans said:

"Everything is a joke in South Africa."

Makhosazana added:

"What happens when you go to lunch with your friends."

To which she responded by saying:

"I don’t take it for lunch dates, only during late-night drives."

Bsumbaddie shared:

"Haibo, mine is just prayers."

Kelebogile commented:

"You finished me."

Léki was stunned:

"Haibo Thor."

