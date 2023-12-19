A young woman's act of kindness in inviting her burnt-out Uber driver to join has gone viral on TikTok

A woman invited her Uber driver to a secret party and they all had a jol.

A TikTok video from Cape Town has emerged as a beacon of warmth and human connection in a world that often feels divided and cold.

The clip, showcasing a secret DJ set on a rock in the middle of the ocean, has gone viral not for its stunning scenery or pulsating beats but for the story behind it.

From driver to friend

At the heart of the video lies a simple act of kindness – a young woman named Paige Goldstein (@paigegoldstein) inviting her Uber driver to join her and her friends for this unique party. The man, as the video reveals, had confided in Paige, feeling burnt out and yearning for a break from the daily grind. Touched by his vulnerability, Paige decided to extend an invitation that would change both their lives.

The video unfolds like a dream sequence. Young people dance against the fiery backdrop of the setting sun, perched atop a massive rock amidst the vast expanse of the ocean.

The rhythmic beats wash over them, their laughter blending with the crashing waves. The Uber driver is seen letting loose, his face beaming with joy as he moves to the music, surrounded by newfound friends.

The video's impact goes beyond the captivating visuals. The driver @hervetshiks commented on the post, expressing his gratitude for the unexpected experience.

" I will forever remember the night, from me being your driver to becoming Friends… who could have asked for more ? ," he wrote.

Mzansi reacts to the video

This heartwarming act of kindness has resonated deeply with TikTok users across the globe. The video has garnered millions of views, with comments overflowing with praise for Sarah's generosity and the driver's infectious spirit.

Chantelwright said:

"Some people just need a sunset, DJ session and glass of Chardonnay."

Lauren said:

"I’m crying. I love human connection."

Jane Woo wrote:

"Sometimes I forget that other people have their own struggles. Thank you for reminding me that sharing kindness is important."

Karie commented:

"We invited our Uber driver to Atlantis Dunes with us he had so much fun."

Fill your Sol podcast commented:

"This makes me want to invite my Uber driver to Christmas dinner."

Zoe Wollie replied:

"And he was so lovely."

Angie commented:

"This has been the best thing I’ve seen today."

Woman says Uber driver begged her to drive herself to destination

Briefly News earlier reported that South Africans are never short of interesting tales and one Twitter user @kingsee_ya shocked tweeps with her Uber ride story.

The young woman said in a viral tweet that she requested an Uber ride and when the driver arrived he asked her to drive the car because he was tired.

"He said he accepted my ride because he also needed to go to the mall, so if I drive, the ride will be free. So I drove."

