Minerva High School in Alexandra Township was the place to be when SA artist Maxy K visited

A clip of Maxy K dancing with a student to his fire track Hokoto was shared on TikTok

The people of Mzansi could not get enough of the clip and thrived off of the energy served

Students from Minerva High School in Alexandra Township were blessed with a performance by SA artist Maxy K. A snippet of the moment was shared on TikTok, and Mzansi loved the vibes.

TikTok user @hbkliveact1 shared a video of Maxy K performing at Minerva High School in Alexandra Township. Image: TikTok / @hbkliveact1

Source: TikTok

School is a lot more fun than it used to be. Getting to groove with lit artists is not something our parents ever dreamed of doing during school hours.

Mzansi artists Maxy K shares vibey dance moment with school child on TikTok

TikTok user @hbkliveact1 shared a video of Maxy K performing at Minerva High School in Alexandra Township. In the clip, the artist grooves with one of the students - it is pure fire!

Take a look:

Mzansi screams out of excitement over lit TikTok groove moment

Yes, this is the content Mzansi people live for. Others only dreamed of seeing kids having the best time at school. The kid can dance, and people took to the comments to hype him.

Read some of the hype:

@Tshepo said:

“Alexandra Township Minerva High School. Too much with the vibe.”

@Attaboy said:

“ ❤️ Yoh guys SA is the best. I don't how many times I watched this video and I never get bored.”

@AssaMandah said:

“Yaaaaass Beibii. Energy Energy Energy.”

@Monaco fashionista said:

“I love the energy.”

@AbrahamLincoln said:

“Honestly this guy is on another level and all his tracks sound like him.”

