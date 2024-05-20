A South African woman posted a TikTok video showing how she decorated her bedroom using affordable items from Sheet Street

She purchased a bedside clock for R129, two cushions for R159, and other decorative pieces

The video impressed many viewers who complimented Pam's taste and asked about where she found the items

A woman showed some new decorative pieces bought from Sheet Street. Image: @_pamarends

Source: TikTok

A woman posted a TikTok video showing the impressive decorative items she bought from Sheet Street recently.

Woman shared Sheet Street finds

Pam (@_pamarends_) shared a video showing the bedside clock for R129, 99 and two fluffy cushions for R159, 99 she bought from Sheet Street.

She went on to show how she used the items to upgrade her beautiful bedroom. Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by bedroom makeover

Many netizens were impressed by the beautiful pieces and flooded Pam's post with positive comments and compliments.

Others also had questions about where to get some of her other decorative items.

lele_mbatha2015 wrote:

"I love those three pictures on ur wall please plug me."

Candy M said:

“'Outfit ye bed' will always make me smile."

bongiemmae said:

"Sheet Street is my favourite they have beautiful home decor!"

user3065468339059 replied:

"I love you room so clean❤ looks so peaceful."

Xihlamariso Uel Jay reacted:

"Your bedding . Where did u get it?"

Rural Stepmom responded:

"Please plug with those 60x60 scatters ndifuna uzama iOutfit entsha yebhedi."

Thandaza said:

"In December I spent R4 600 kwi bedding. I wanted high-quality linen and fur throws but ke I would smile when I look at it."

