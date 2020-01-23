50+ best cornrows hairstyles in South Africa: Stunning styles to try in 2022

Cornrow hairstyles are considered a crucial part of Black history and culture. These looks involve braiding under and against the scalp. They are easy to do, maintain, and guard the hair from breakage and dryness. Besides, they look elegant and can be done in versatile patterns.

Did you know that cornrows are called so because they resemble rows of cane or corn? Cornrow hairstyles have been worn across the world for centuries now. People love them because they do not take too long to install and require minimal maintenance.

50+ best cornrow hairstyles in South Africa in 2022

Have you been looking for the latest cornrow styles? Read on to get must-try ideas for 2022.

Simple cornrow hairstyles for natural hair

What are natural cornrow hairstyles for adults? These refer to looks made using one's natural hair without adding braid extensions. In the past, these styles were pretty common. Today, school-going children wear them often.

If you do not want to use braid extensions and have natural hair, you can try one of the above looks. You can have the good old straight-back style done by your hairdresser. If you wish for a change, you can do a straight-up look.

The best thing about these styles is you can come up with a unique pattern or design. Alternating between thin and thick lines, for example, creates a beautiful effect. For the above looks to be neat, you should have medium to long hair. Beware that these looks may require a bit of tension to look awesome.

Creative and fancy

Unlike before, when cornrows were worn by black women alone, people from other races also wear them. Hair experts have also become more creative and can now do fancy styles. The final looks are determined by the patterns used when sectioning the hair.

You can request your stylist to create floral patterns on your head. This is ideal for artistic people who want to use their hair as a form of expression. You can also play around with line patterns, for example, have zigzag lines.

If you want a look you can wear to a formal workplace, you should consider Brazilian wool cornrow hairstyles. Brazillian wool is a type of braid extension that looks like wool and easily blends with natural hair. It is shiny, lightweight, smooth and creates amazing results.

These extensions can be used directly when installing cornrows or can be added at the ends to make the hair appear longer and make it easier to style.

Side-swept cornrow hairstyles for ladies

If you look at braids hairstyles online, you will definitely notice that side-swept looks are trending, and they are amazing. These styles are a fantastic way of breaking the monotony of straight-back styles.

The best part is there are a ton of options to choose from, and you can customise your look to your preference or the shape of your head. You can blend cornrows with three-strand braids or twists. You can also use coloured braid extensions to make the final look pop.

Another great alternative is to alternate between thin and jumbo lines when sectioning the hair. This results in a stunning look that will make heads turn.

Trending straight-back cornrow braids in 2022

Do you know that the traditional straight-back look will never go out of fashion? This is because the look is simple and elegant. You can wear this look to any function or location, ranging from the office to vacations.

If you are looking for small cornrow hairstyles for 2022, try the straight-back look. Small or thin lines may take longer to plait, but the result is worth the wait. You can make the final look more appealing by incorporating a bit of colour, for example, using ombre braid extensions.

If you want a straight-back style that is not too traditional, you can ask your salonist to do the cornrows in a zigzag or wavy style. You can also play around with shapes and patterns, for example, love hearts.

Cornrow hairstyles for men

In 2022, more men are taking care of their hair and embracing braids and cornrows. Men, too,f can rock cornrows. They can choose to braid the entire head or have the braids done after a cool cut, for example, a mohawk cut.

Many men who wear these styles only use their natural hair. However, they can use braid extensions if the need arises. If you have young school-going boys, you can have these looks installed over the holidays because most local schools may not accept these looks.

Amazing feed-in styles

Have you been looking up images of cornrow hairstyles in 2022? If you have, you have noticed that feed-in braids are common. Many people choose them to protect the hair from breakage and minimise traction alopecia.

In these styles, the salonist starts braiding your natural hair before incorporating extensions gradually. This process is fairly quick, and if done by an expert, the result has a characteristic feed-in appearance.

Feed-in styles can be however you choose. They can be straight-back, straight-up, side-swept, or even incorporate fancy patterns.

Straight-up cornrow hairstyles

There are numerous amazing straight-up cornrow hairstyles for 2022 online. These looks are fantastic for people who do not fancy hair falling off their backs and faces.

Hair is sectioned so that all the cornrows meet in the middle of the head. These looks require minimal maintenance, making them ideal for busy women. They can be worn to formal, semi-formal, and informal events. If you are looking for cornrow hairstyles for kids, you can also try these straight-up looks.

Do cornrows come from Africa?

Yes, these styles have roots dating back to ancient Africa. They can also be traced in the Caribbean culture.

Do cornrows grow hair?

It is widely believed that these styles tend to make hair grow longer and faster, but they do not. They only protect new growth from breakage.

Cornrow hairstyles for men and women will never go out of style because they are versatile and simple to maintain. We hope the images above inspire the styles you will wear in 2022.

