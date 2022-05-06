Lady Wows Internet Users as She Slays in Outfits Inspired by 11 Country Flags

A fashion content creator identified as Prisca recently left internet users in awe following her videos

The fashionista rocked different colour block outfits inspired by the flags of eleven different countries

From Nigeria to Canada, Prisca donned well-coordinated and vibrant ensembles that left many people impressed

Fashion lovers continue to find interesting ways to create content for style enthusiasts and yet another content creator has done it again.

Identified as Prisca, the US fashion blogger recently took to her Instagram page to share two videos sporting different ensembles.

Colour blocking is back and better and Prisca made sure to slay every single ensemble.

In the videos, she drew inspiration from the flags of eleven different countries and the results were stunning!.

With colours well-put-together and matched, best believe the outcome will always be a banger.

In the first video, Prisca sported different colourful outfits inspired by flags of Ivory Coast, Jamaica, USA, Nigeria and Greece.

Check it out below:

In the second video, she wore outfits inspired by Sierra Leone, Ghana, Angola, Canada, Gabon and Congo.

Watch the video below:

