Online Shopping Palava: Lady Pays R5 00 for Cut-Out Dress, Receives a Sleeve Instead
- A Twitter user identified as @SeekTheFinds recently went viral on social media after sharing her online shopping experience
- In a tweet which is currently trending on social media, she shared photos of a dress she ordered and what she got
- Several internet users have reacted to the post with some questioning why she would buy such a dress
Online shopping may be stress-free and easy to do but they aren't always as blissful for some people.
Twitter user, @SeekTheFinds, recently got social media users talking, following her rather shocking experience shopping online.
According to her tweets, she had seen a cutout dress online and paid for it.
The description - according to the screenshot - read 'sphere-embellished cut-out knitted dress'.
However, what she got was not the dress she ordered - but a sleeve.
She wrote:
"So I thought I was ordering a dress… Turns out I spent $300 on a sleeve. The price was too good to be true. But am I hallucinating at the word DRESS in the title."
See post below:
Social media users react to the post
The post which has since gone viral had many internet users questioning her reason for purchasing such a dress.
Check out some comments below:
@PapiAceFBC:
"Shorty ordered a sleeveless dress and they sent a dressless sleeve."
@gainzgamboa:
"Leave it in water for 24 hours so it expands."
menyaaunplugged:
"If that was the dress you ordered then you deserve that sleeve."
nabaisamuel_:
"But how exactly did you plan to wear this thing as a dress…"
vandiicandii:
"You really even wanted to wear that?"
jt_smokes:
"Why would you even buy a dress that looks like it was attacked by rats and fire? Some of una sabi wear nonsense o. Enjoy your new sleeve sha."
brunozking5:
"If you see that dress and decide to other it then u deserve a sleeve."
