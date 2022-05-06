A couple's unique umbrella-themed wedding cake designed on wheels has stunned social media users

In a video online, the beautifully made sweet food can be seen with four parts looking like wings that open from below

Several people who watched the clip showing the massive cake that spins were blown away by all the impressive decorations

A couple's unique umbrella-themed wedding cake designed on wheels has stunned netizens after a video showing the impressive decorations surfaced.

In the clip online, spotted by Briefly News, the umbrella-themed cake had four separate parts like wings that spin and open from below.

The beautifully designed cake built on wheels spins to display the attention-grabbing decorations and all the other lovely details.

Eye-popping wedding visuals

Wedding blogger, Live_weddings_with_kwaku, shared the clip of the couple on Instagram on Tuesday, May 3.

The blogger also uploaded other stunning visuals that included photos and videos from the couple's gorgeous wedding.

Several members of the cyber community who watched the clip showing the massive cake were mesmerised by the design and all the other impressive details.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Missy_lafrenchie asked:

''Can a cake be normalised again by just being on a table Cus this is too much, from the ceiling, now under an umbrella, what next?''

Ekua.foriwaa said:

''You think you've seen it all, then one wedding will come and blow your mind. That's so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.''

Mizz._.tee commented:

''Wow, whoever made this cake should name it. A cake that opens like an umbrella, also looks like a ceiling fan when it's opened.

''This is the most creativity in making the cake I have ever seen. That's what I'm talking about. YES!..''

Nana_ewura said:

''People are doing things in this Ghana o eii, boi, it’s nice though.''

Naaamerley said:

''Esikafuor weddings ne omo wedding cakes mo gymnastics.''

Cute_ngowari commented:

''@cakes_bysunny @eglocreamy_cakes come and see you guys will do this one for my 1st anniversary.''

Safo Kantanka's African Map Themed Birthday Cake

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the founder of Kantanka Automobile, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, marked his turning 73 years old with a lavish party, with family and loved ones in attendance.

The Ghanaian business owner arrived at his birthday party in Accra in the company of his son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr, to be honoured as the royal he is.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's party planners ordered an African map-themed cake, denoting his popular moniker ''African Star''.

