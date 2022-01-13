Suidooster teasers for February 2022: Mymoena's new world

AB feels great when Mymoena shares her plans with him. After a private discussion with Bridgette, the lady lands a job at JPD. Unfortunately, Mymoena's new world might come crumbling at her feet. Suidooster teasers for February 2022 unveil how this might soon be her reality.

The February episodes of Suidooster also have more sweet surprises. For instance, Justin's life becomes a nightmare when he accidentally calls his ex-girlfriend. Later, they two bump into each other. Did Samantha plan it all? She won't leave him even when he ignores her.

Suidooster teasers for February 2022

Suidooster's cast for 2022 is armed with fantastic comedy and suspense to keep you glued to your screen. You can't foretell the storyline's future since each episode has new mysteries. Here are the February highlights:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 1465

Kate hides the truth away from Chris, as Wade seeks forgiveness. The Jacobs receive upsetting news, and Rhafiek's secret almost gets in trouble.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 1466

Zoe and Tim receive a suspicious delivery, and Kate plans to steal money from Chris. Meanwhile, things are going well for Yasmeen.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 1467

It seems Chris won't enjoy his birthday since Kate is still mad at him. Bridgette quickly leaves Ruiterbosch, while Mymoena match-makes Yasmeen and Rhafiek.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 1468

Tim is in trouble, and Rhafiek learns something unpleasant about Yasmeen. Elsewhere, Susan is uncomfortable with Justin's past.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 1469

Justin requests Wade to help him accomplish his mission. Yasmeen does not trust Rhafiek. Meanwhile, the shopping rate in malls drops drastically.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 1470

Nazeem is helping Tim get some property. Should Tim trust him? The Samsodiens argue over Yasmeen, and Justin accidentally contacts his former girlfriend.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 1471

Rhafiek fears his parents' reaction about his re-dating Yasmeen. Tim is concerned about an old man who was attacked. Elsewhere, Justin bumps into Samantha.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 1472

Justin's girlfriend and ex-lover turn his life upside down, and Ty makes a shocking confession. Meanwhile, Rhafiek and Tim are having a bad day, separately.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 1473

Justin rejects Samantha's friendship, and Tim protects himself from being blamed if things go wrong.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 1474

While Tim thinks he is brilliant, Nazeem is planning his next move. Meanwhile, a friendly lady accompanies Susan on a sunset hike, and Yasmeen won't celebrate Valentine's Day.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 1475

Nazeem gives Tim a hard time, and the Samsodiens send Yasmeen a dinner invitation. Meanwhile, Susan learns more about her new lady friend.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 1476

Bridgette unleashes her bad mood at the office when Tim is busy making plans. The contest's judges give feedback on Carlo's video while Kaashifa loses the Zen garden.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 1477

Tim tries to grab Nazeem's money. Elsewhere, Samantha plans to win Justin's heart, and Rhafiek argues with Yasmeen.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 1478

Samantha tries to create a rift between Susan and Justin, and Yasmeen and Rhafiek's relationship issues are pilling up. Meanwhile, Tim has another plan in mind to pay his debt.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 1479

Justin is tired of Samantha's sly moves on him, Bennie gives Mrs. J some good news, and Mymoena meets new income opportunities. Later, Tim plays the fool to trap Nazeem.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 1480

AB likes it when Mymoena lets her into her plans. Rhafiek makes a startling discovery, and Justin has a confession to make.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 1481

Bridgette and Mymoena secretly discuss the job offer at JPD. Elsewhere, Samantha still wants to take Justin away from Susan, and Ty worries about Carlo and the talent competition.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 1482

Mymoena reports at work at JPD. Meanwhile, Justin and Susan believe there is something fishy going on. Elsewhere, Rhafiek assigns Kaashifa a huge task.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 1483

Mymoena reprimands her family for feeling she let them down. Meanwhile, Kaashifa discloses the secret, and Samantha uses manipulative ways to gain Susan's sympathy.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 1484

Samantha plots more havoc, and Rhafiek resents AB for scolding him. Elsewhere, the JPD administrators humiliate Mymoena due to her poor work ethic.

Mymoena

JPD's administrators are already on her neck over poor work ethics, barely a day at work. So will Mymoena drop her personality for the new job?

Samantha

She wants Mymoena to help her get close to Justin. Note that, Mymoena hooked up Rhafiek and Yasmeen. Will she also help Samantha?

Susan

She realizes that the woman who accompanied her to a sunset walk is Samantha, her man's former girlfriend. Will she cut her off or maintain their friendship?

Yasmeen

Rhafiek assumes his parents will stop his relationship with Yasmeen. Surprisingly, they invite her to dinner. Meanwhile, Yasmeen disappoints him on Valentine's Day, for she does not trust him.

Nazeem

He pretends to be helping Tim purchase a property. On the other hand, Tim wants to con Nazeem some money to pay a debt. Unfortunately, they know each other's motives.

Watch all episodes highlighted in Suidooster teasers on kykNET and kykNET & Kie. These networks air the show on weekdays at 18h30. Expect nothing less than addictive entertainment.

