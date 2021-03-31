120+ dumb questions to ask your friends (with funny responses)

Social question and answer (Q&A) sites allow members to ask anything and get instant responses from fellow members. Most people join these sites for fun. They ask dumb questions that lead to rib-cracking conversations. This article lists funny dumb questions to ask people online, loved ones, and friends.

You can have a good time online with strangers by asking each other the funniest dumbest questions. The most popular of all dumb questions on Reddit has always been, "what is a nonsense question?" People often give silly responses that make them look sillier than the question itself.

Dumb questions to ask people

Online search engines like Google and Opera-mini receive millions of dumb questions daily. The good thing is that computers do not care if they search for answers to straightforward questions. These search engines will always give them information related to their inquiries. This article lists fun questions to ask your loved ones and the dumbest questions and answers on the Yahoo Q&A site and Reddit.

Funny questions to ask your best friend

Asking a weird question could shift the conversation to topics most people around you would like to discuss. These are some of the dumb questions to ask your friends.

What is the craziest dream you still remember?

How dirty are your hands after touching a doorknob?

Would it be cool if there were still dinosaurs just walking around?

Which cartoon character would you want as a best friend?

Would you rather not be able to see or hear a train coming at you?

Would you rather be jiggly or floppy?

If your pet could talk, what is the first question they would ask you?

If you could create a species of animal, what would it be?

Would you pay money to watch older people race in their scooters?

Would you rather have incredibly long toenails or fingernails?

If someone had smelly feet, would you ever walk a mile in their shoes?

What if someone only had thumbs instead of fingers?

Which celebrity is an alien?

How did acupuncture seem like a good idea when it was invented?

Do sheep feel naked after being sheared?

Would you rather have horns or a tail?

How do skittles know what rainbows taste like?

Which animal needs a mustache?

Which animal would have the most fun in a bounce house?

What is the most embarrassing phrase you said on a date?

Dumb questions to ask with answers on Reddit

The dumbest questions on Reddit stir exciting conversations among people on the platform. Below are some silly questions people asked and the responses they got:

1. How do you know the universe and everything inside wasn't created last Thursday?

Answer: No, I think it was created last Wednesday.

2. If I punch myself and it hurts, does that mean I'm weak or strong?

Answer: Neither. It means you’re stupid.

3. If there was instant water, what would we mix it with?

Answer 1: Water, it'd just make more of it. One cup dehydrated water and one cup water yield 3 cups water.

Water, it'd just make more of it. One cup dehydrated water and one cup water yield 3 cups water. Answer 2: Water is already instant water. It comes premixed.

Water is already instant water. It comes premixed. Answer 3: I bought powdered water but don't know what to add.

I bought powdered water but don't know what to add. Answer 4: If you want to make instant water from scratch, you must first create the universe.

4. Is water wet?

Answer 1: The soup is dry!

The soup is dry! Answer 2: This ice, is it fresh?

This ice, is it fresh? Answer 3: Yes, and soap makes it wetter. Wet is defined by the ability of a liquid to suspend particles in itself. The wetter the medium, the more easily suspended particles.

Yes, and soap makes it wetter. Wet is defined by the ability of a liquid to suspend particles in itself. The wetter the medium, the more easily suspended particles. Answer 4: Water isn't wet. Water is wet.

5. A tourist in Rome asked a tour guide, "Is this where Jesus fought the lions?"

Answer 1: I don't remember that part of the Bible well. Did the lions win?

I don't remember that part of the Bible well. Did the lions win? Answer 2: Well, now I'm thinking of a TV series where kung-fu Jesus battles different monsters every week.

Well, now I'm thinking of a TV series where kung-fu Jesus battles different monsters every week. Answer 3: Years ago, I read a script written in the 70s called Kung Fu Jesus, and it was a movie I wanted to watch. Shame it was never made.

6. How far do you have to dive to get under the island?

Answer: I've got to say, I thought islands were floating landmasses for an embarrassingly long time.

7. This girl took my skateboard, just stood on it, and asked me, "Why isn't it going?"

Answer: Nah, it's not Aladdin's magic carpet... it's a skateboard.

8. Is chicken parmesan vegetarian?

Answer: They lost their vegan powers.

9. I kid you not. Someone said, "is a bird a gas?"

Answer 1: I mean, cats are liquid, so it stands to reason...

I mean, cats are liquid, so it stands to reason... Answer 2: Dog = solid, cat = liquid, bird = gas. Science.

10. After telling a friend I went to China for a business trip, she asked, "Did you visit Chinatown?"

Answer: Ya, it was HUGE! Like the whole country!

11. How long have you been twins?

Answer: For as long as we can remember.

12. I disagreed with a customer. At one point, she said, “why would I be arguing with you if I was wrong?”

Answer: You should have told her, "Because you don't know that you're wrong."

13. I worked at an ice cream store. Someone came in and asked, "what kind of soups do you have?"

Answer: Vanilla if you wait long enough for the ice cream to melt.

14. Why do we need farmers when we have supermarkets?

Answer: I guess it makes "sense" if you have never seen a farm in your life (how's that possible, idk).

15. Why don’t they schedule New Year’s Eve so that it’ll always be on a Monday?

Answer 1: Different proposals exist. Some do New Year's Eve. Some New Year's Day.

Different proposals exist. Some do New Year's Eve. Some New Year's Day. Answer 2: Then, every leap year, it becomes a two-day party!

16. "Is the iced latte hot?" I thought they were joking, and I laughed. They complained about me to my manager.

Answer: I was in a coffee place, and a guy came in and asked for two lattes - one a "white latte" and the other "a latte without milk." I've called it a white latte ever since.

17. I was in a maternity class with my wife. One of the husbands asked about breastfeeding. “So, do you just poke holes in them or what?”

Answer 1: But really. So glad he asked instead of experimenting.

But really. So glad he asked instead of experimenting. Answer 2: You have to credit the guy for going to class. He clearly needed it.

18. How does the paper get to the other fax machine?

Answer: I tried explaining fax machines merely scan a copy, and the image travels through wires, and it prints a copy, but they weren't getting it.

19. Does ground beef come from the ground?

Answer: “Now children, remember there are no stupid questions, only stupid people.” - Mr. Garrison

20. Do you think cats think in meows?

Answer: IKR! Do they?? Do dogs think in woofs? If yes, what do fish think in?

Dumb questions to ask a boyfriend

Make your boyfriend or husband happy by asking him silly questions. You can turn the questions into a game. Ask him in person, text him, or ask him over a call. Here are some dumb questions for a boyfriend:

What's the most embarrassing thing that's happened to you?

Do you like being the big spoon or the little spoon?

If you could be any fictional movie character, who would you be?

You can travel to one place and then can never travel again. Where are you going?

If you could re-do the day we met, what pick-up line would you use on me?

What's your favorite word?

If you were in a zombie apocalypse, where would you hide?

What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

What would it be if you could eat only one food for the rest of your life?

What's your best animal impression?

Do you sleep with your door open or closed?

What's something that scares you?

What's the funniest nickname you had as a kid?

What would it be if you had to pick an element to control?

Have you ever had a supernatural experience?

If you were a power tool, what would you be?

French fries or tater tots?

What's a useless skill you have?

What's the worst date you've ever been on?

Would you sing every word you say or yell every other word?

Dumbest questions and answers on Yahoo

Here are some dumb questions and answers on Yahoo. People's responses to the stupid questions asked on Yahoo can teach you a few tricks about answering funny questions:

1. If animals could talk, which species would be the rudest?

Answer: No one knows which animal is the rudest because they might only talk once the world ends.

2. Would you rather own a horse the size of a cat or a cat the size of a horse?

Answer: It is scary to see a horse the size of a cat and vice versa.

3. Are there birds in Canada?

Answer: Canada has many birds of different species, like any other country.

4. A guy once asked if atomic bombs were real or a myth.

Answer 1: He asked this in 1929?!

He asked this in 1929?! Answer 2: No, 1944 Hiroshima.

No, 1944 Hiroshima. Answer 3: In 1929, I'd ask if our farm would be taken away or if Daddy would ever find a job.

5. How do the people on the bottom of the Earth keep from, you know, falling off?

Answer: Well, here in Australia, we all walk around with specially developed shoes with special suction cups to anchor us to the ground so we don't fall off.

6. In my driving class: "Why do motorcycles need headlights?"

Answer 1: She was a dumb, dumb girl. I sincerely hope she didn't get her license.

She was a dumb, dumb girl. I sincerely hope she didn't get her license. Answer 2: Wait till he finds out bicycle lights exist, too.

7. Do you think NASA invented thunderstorms to cover up the sound of space battles?

Answer: You must be too inquisitive to think NASA invented thunderstorms.

8. Has Donald Trump led people back to Christ?

Answer 1: No. Why would he? I voted for Trump to be President, not Pope!

No. Why would he? I voted for Trump to be President, not Pope! Answer 2: Not me, but that would be a good thing.

9. How many grains of sand do you need to make a pile?

Answer: Half as many as twice its amount.

10. Does eating hot dogs change your voice?

Answer 1: Yes. I ate one hot dog, and I accidentally found myself going through a gender reassignment surgery. I don't know how this is possible, but yes.

Yes. I ate one hot dog, and I accidentally found myself going through a gender reassignment surgery. I don't know how this is possible, but yes. Answer 2: No, it makes you lift your leg as you pass a fire hydrant or tree. It could also change your sexual habits, especially with dogs.

11. Would Jesus be a Republican?

Answer: Jesus said, "feed to hungry, clothe the naked." Not a Republican attribute.

12. What do you think of the name Ocean for a boy?

Answer: Stick with river, creek, or lake.

13. Are girls from southern California plastic?

Answer: Well, it better be recycled plastic if they are.

14. What happens if you do not show up to an interview?

Answer: They call the next person on the list and ask if they can come in early and shred the file on the no-show.

15. If the world is ending, do you buy, sell, or hold stocks?

Answer: If the world was to end, what difference does it make?

16. Are we seeing the different colors in our brains but using the same name for them?

Answer: My fav. I hope there’s someone out there seeing a yellow sky and purple trees.

17. If you owned your house and the land that it's on, do you own the land to the center of the Earth?

Answer: It depends on national laws. In the United States, yes, in Britain, the center of the earth is owned by the queen.

18. Is my smartphone, smart TV, or computer watching me?

Answer: They even watch people who change their clothes.

19. Can I make a personal PS5?

Answer: There are only two ways you can make a PS5 for yourself. Buy Sony Corporation or one of the companies which have contracts with Sony to manufacture PS5s to make one for you.

20. Do rainbows exist in North Korea?

Answer: No, because the dictator banned them.

What are some fun random questions?

Start a conversation with friends or strangers by asking a random funny question. These randomly silly questions can be the best conversation starters:

Why is it that when you are driving and looking for an address, you turn down the volume on the radio?

Why do people press harder on a remote control when they know the battery is dead?

Why is it hard for women to wear mascara with their mouths closed?

Why is 11 not pronounced as "onety-one"?

Why do they call it taking a dump and not leaving a dump?

Did Noah have woodpeckers on the Ark? If yes, where did he keep them?

If flying costs you both of your legs, would you do it?

If you had to remove one body part, which would you choose?

Where do balloons fly to when you release them into the sky?

Would you rather have an extra ear or an extra eye?

Would you rather know your entire future or forget your whole past?

If you had $1,000,000 only for an hour, how would you spend it?

Would you prefer to climb Mount Everest backward or army crawl across the Sahara desert?

If you could say one word for the rest of your life, what would it be

What era would you choose to live in?

What is your weirdest habit?

What would your parents say if they read your recent text messages?

What is wrong but sounds right?

If you had to choose one social media for the rest of your life, which would it be?

What is one thing no one knows about you?

Stupidest questions asked on Google

Google is a safe place to look for answers to your questions. People ask anything on this search engine without fearing being judged or mocked. Here are some weird questions people have ever asked Google:

How many people have dropped their cell phones in the toilet?

Does it take 18 months for twins to be born? Or 9?

How do I ask a question on Yahoo Answers?

What does a quarter until 4 mean? Like, why is it called that?! A quarter is worth 25 cents. So, why is it 15 mins?!

Do inflatable dolls count as passengers in the High Occupancy Vehicle lane?

Where do lost socks go when they go missing?

Is there a pill that'll make me gay?

Are chickens considered animals or birds?

Is it possible for tattoos to get passed on genetically from parent to child?

If I eat myself, will I get twice as big or disappear completely?

Which smells worse, dog, cat, or human urine?

I'm so lost! Isn't NFL just for the U.S.?! How does New England have a team?

Why are the holes in cats' fur always in the right places for their eyes?

What are the ten stupidest baby names?

What is a magical way to gain weight?

Does looking at a picture of the sun hurt your eyes?

Is Africa a religion?

How am I sure I'm the real mom of my kid?

Can cow saliva cure baldness?

If I shave my golden retriever like a lion, will the other dogs respect him more?

I swallowed an ice cube whole. Why haven't I pooped it out?

What's a weird question to ask?

Have fun with your friends for as long as possible because life is too short to be sad. You could ask them these stupid questions if a beautiful conversation suddenly becomes boring.

Why is it that the sun lightens our hair but darkens our skin?

What came first, the chicken or the egg?

Are flies called flies because they fly?

Should I tell my parents I'm adopted?

What happens if you paint your teeth white with nail polish?

What do elephants do if they have an itch in their trunk?

Where do witches go to remove their warts?

When you talk in your sleep, is that your true self trying to come out?

What sound does a flute make if you sneeze into it?

If all the planets are named after Roman gods, who chose Earth?

If you eat a spoonful of ground coffee, do you get more or less caffeine?

Would you prefer to sound like a trumpet when you yawn or sound like thunder when you burp?

Why do they call them pig-tails if pigs only have one tail?

If he had lived, would Blackbeard have changed his name to Whitebeard when he got old?

How come solar panels do not overheat?

If sunglasses are for protection, why do they make people look suspicious?

If bananas have a peel, does that mean we are skinning them to eat their insides?

If hair is dead, why does it not fall off when the wind blows?

Are donut holes just an excuse to eat more donuts?

Who referees the referees?

If there’s a New Zealand, where did the Old Zealand go?

Why didn't knights carry giant pens around if the pen was mightier than the sword?

Dumb questions that make you think hard

Questions are an ideal option to make people understand concepts and situations better. They also help lighten the mood and tone of a conversation. These world's dumbest questions will challenge your thinking.

Would you instead be locked inside a cage with a tiger or lick peanut butter off a stranger’s foot?

Are donuts female bagels?

Does pineapple belong on pizza?

How wooly do you think mammoths used to be?

What does the fox say?

If someone offered you $5 million to give up one sense, which would you choose and why?

What are three things you could buy at a grocery store to make the cashier give you weird looks?

Did Noah keep bees in the Ark?

If beer proves God wants us to be happy, why does my uncle lash out at me whenever he takes too much beer?

Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?

If nothing ever sticks to Teflon, how do they make Teflon stick to a pan?

Why do my fingernails grow faster than my toenails?

Why does a round pizza come in a square box?

What is another word for synonym?

Should crematoriums give discounts to burn victims?

Can blind people see their dreams?

When dog food is new and has an improved taste, who tastes it first?

How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest but always ducked when someone threw a gun at him?

Would a fly without wings be called a walk?

What would happen if you got scared half to death twice?

What is considered a dumb question?

These are questions with obvious answers, but someone will intentionally ask to challenge your thinking.

How do you answer annoying questions?

I prefer not to discuss this right now.

Let me get back to you later.

The topic is too difficult to discuss at the moment.

I'm sorry, that's private.

Thanks for asking, but I'm not able to answer that question.

I'd rather not say.

I'm not at liberty to say.

No comment.

That's a little too personal.

Sorry. Is it okay if we change the subject?

I'd rather not get into that at this event.

I prefer not to talk about that.

The internet has so many dumb questions to ask your loved ones. You can find more on popular Q&A sites. You also make yourself happy by posting the dumbest questions and giving silly responses on these sites.

