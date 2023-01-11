Tricky questions are fun because they give you something puzzling to rack your head about. If you figure out the answers, you feel like an intelligent person and even amazed at your thinking capacity. Check them out!

Tricky questions must be carefully approached because, though they could appear simple, they can be misleading. Photo: unsplash.com, @brookelark (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tricky questions never get old. This post is for you if you want to learn some jokes or get better at pun questions. Read on!

Funny tricky questions

Are you with friends and in need of entertainment? Or do you enjoy riddles and challenges? This list consists of the perfect funny questions to keep the conversation going.

What two things can you never eat for breakfast? Lunch and dinner.

What word is spelt incorrectly in every dictionary? Incorrectly.

What never asks a question but gets answered all the time? Your cell phone.

What gets wetter the more it dries? A towel.

Those who do not have me are better off than those who do. A good restaurant would never serve me. If you eat me, you die. What am I? A poison.

Which letter of the alphabet is most like me? The letter 'I'.

What could you catch after spending a long time in the cold and damp that might make you healthier? A fish.

How can a person go 25 days without sleep? They sleep at night.

What two keys can't open any door? A monkey and a donkey.

You spot a boat full of people, but only a few are on board. How is that possible? Everyone on board is married.

What starts with "e" and ends with "e" but only has one letter? An envelope.

When is a door no longer a door? When it is ajar.

What has a bottom at the top? Your legs.

What tastes better than it smells? Your tongue.

You can determine how smart a person is by asking them tricky questions. Photo: unsplash.com, @wildlittlethingsphoto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I start tall, but the longer I stand, the shorter I grow. What am I? A candle.

Tricky questions for adults

Tricky questions can knock even the most intelligent person off their feet. If you want to prove this theory wrong, tell your most intelligent pals these tricky questions and watch them crack their brains for answers.

How many months have 28 days? All 12!

Which weighs more, a pound of feathers or a pound of bricks? Neither; they both weigh exactly one pound.

Imagine you're in a room that's filling up with water quickly. There are no windows or doors. How do you get out? Stop imagining.

What can you hold without touching it at all? A conversation.

A man was outside taking a walk when it started to rain. The man didn't have an umbrella and wasn't wearing a hat or a hood. His clothes got soaked, yet not a single hair on his head got wet. How could this be? The man is bald.

Everyone in the world needs it, but they usually give it without taking it. What is it? Advice.

What belongs to you but gets used by everyone else more than you? Your name.

First, you throw away my outside and cook the inside. Then you eat my outside and throw away my inside. What am I? Corn on the cob; because you throw away the husk, cook the corn. Then you eat the kernels and throw away the cob.

What's full of holes but can still hold liquid? A sponge.

I'm so fragile that you'll break me if you say my name. What am I? Silence.

The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I? Footprints.

What has three feet but can't walk? A yardstick.

What travels the world while stuck in one spot? Stamp.

What's as big as an elephant but weighs absolutely nothing? Its shadow.

You can keep your get-together exciting by asking your friends questions that they do not think could have answers within their reach. Photo: unsplash.com, @atwena (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What gets bigger and bigger the more you take away from it? A hole.

Tricky questions with answers

A beautiful thing about tricky questions is that they are designed to outwit your mind if you are not careful. Put your thinking skills to the test with these simple yet puzzling questions. Remember, the answer to the puzzle is in the question.

What is always coming but never arrives? Tomorrow.

What would you call a man without all of his fingers on one hand? Normal. Most people have half their fingers on one hand.

If a plane crashes on the border between the United States and Canada, where do they bury the survivors? Survivors are not buried.

What can be broken but never held? A promise.

If you had only one match and entered a dark doom containing an oil lamp, kindling, and a newspaper, which would you light first? The match.

If Mrs Smith's one-story house is entirely decorated in pink (pink walls, furniture, carpet, and so on), what colour are the stairs? There are no stairs.

What has one eye but can't see anything at all? A needle.

If it took eight men ten hours to build a wall, how long would it take four men? No time at all because the wall was already built.

A boy who is alone kicked his soccer ball ten feet, and it returned to him. How is this possible? He kicked it up.

What breaks but never falls, and what falls but never breaks? Day breaks and night falls.

Uncle Ray's farm had a terrible storm hit, and now, all but seven sheep were killed. How many sheep are left alive? Seven.

What goes up and down but always remains in the same place? Stairs.

Tricky questions are designed to outwit your mind if you are not careful. Photo: unsplash.com, @serhatbeyazkaya (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What do an island and the letter "T" have in common? They are both in the middle of the water.

What has a head and a tail but does not have a body? A coin.

What are some fun questions?

Whether you are talking to friends, families, or strangers, engage inquiry power to create memorable and striking conversations. Thus, spice up your dialogue with these tricky questions.

What building has the most stories? A library.

What kind of ship has two mates but no captain? A relationship.

Who has married many people but has never been married himself? A priest.

What do you call a nose that's 12 inches long? A nose.

What species of primate is capable of solving complex mathematical equations? Human beings.

Who can knock you unconscious, take your money and leave you with missing teeth without breaking the law? A dentist.

What does logic tell us must, inevitably, be found at the end of time? The letter 'E'.

What kind of building is filled with thousands of voices all day but remains dead silent? A library.

An airline pilot staggers onto his plane three minutes before take-off, without his uniform and a little drunk. Why is no one on board concerned? He is off duty and only a passenger on this flight.

What has four legs, one head, and many hungry mouths? A dining table.

How many stars remain in the sky during daylight hours? All of them.

Assuming they were both unarmed, who would win a fight between a special forces commando and an 18th-century samurai warrior? The commando would win by default, his opponent having been dead for around 200 years.

What kind of soup can you get from an egg? A chicken soup.

You can find me once in Holland, twice as often in London, and never in Rome but once in Naples. What am I? The letter 'N'.

What is the cheapest way to buy thirteen diamonds? Buy a deck of cards.

You can create memorable and striking conversations with friends and family by raising questions that will make them laugh. Photo: unsplash.com, @jacc (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I am often given to those who don't want me by those who do. After killing thousands, I can be remembered fondly by those I leave alive. What am I? War.

What has a long, graceful neck and can sing with a sweet voice but has no mouth? A violin.

What is the most mind-blowing question?

Mind-blowing questions impress and make you marvel, which is what tricky questions intend to achieve. The goal is to answer the questions correctly and think outside the box. Check out these, though, with answers.

During which month do people in Turkey eat the least? February, because it is shorter than all the other months.

What has three wheels and flies? An aeroplane.

Whose services are needed most urgently by a man who does not know he needs them? An undertaker.

You have no use for it unless it is broken. What is it? An egg.

What contains ten letters but only starts with gas? An automobile.

There are two words that, when combined, hold the most letters. What words are they? Post and Office.

What can you make but no one, not even you, would be able to see? Noise.

You see a truck driver going down a one-way street the wrong way. He passes at least ten cops but doesn't get stopped. How come? He is walking on the sidewalk.

You had dinner in a famous sushi restaurant and invited all your friends to catch up, but not one single person showed up. What happened? All your friends are married.

What kind of nail can replace itself each time it is removed? Toenails.

What part of you grows larger and larger the longer you live? Your memory.

A sportsman in Wimbledon lines up his shot, strikes the ball, and watches it fly straight into the net. Why is he pleased? He's playing football, not tennis.

What must be broken into pieces to function properly? An eggshell.

What is something that has hands but never learned to clap? A clock.

Ask mind-blowing questions to impress and make your audience marvel. Photo: unsplash.com, @alexxsvch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What kind of device only answers one question but always tells you exactly what you need to know? A clock.

What item do people see as essential but buy, hoping they will never use it once? A fire extinguisher.

What are the 10 hardest questions in the world?

Some questions take more work to answer decisively because they have various answers. Interestingly, their responses can raise controversy, challenges, and uncertainties. But then, if you brood so well on these questions, it will change your view about life for a lifetime.

Why do bad things happen to good people? Would you rather have it that all farts be silent but extremely deadly, or all farts be harmless but extremely loud? Would you rather know when you will die or how you will die? Would you rather drink orange juice, expecting it to be milk, or drink milk expecting it to be orange juice? Is there an afterlife? Would you rather sweat mayonnaise or sweat ketchup? Would you rather have legs as long as your fingers or fingers as long as your legs? Why is there hatred in the world? Would you make your internet browsing history for the last 12 months accessible to anyone for a year or give up the internet for a year? Would you rather take a 50% chance of winning €100 million or a 99% chance of winning €1 million?

A lively environment is essential, and one of the ways to achieve that is by posing funny tricky questions. So, whether at a family gathering or games night, you can share mind-boggling questions with everyone to give them a fun experience they will not forget soon.

READ ALSO: Top 20 richest countries in Africa in 2023: rated by GDP

As published on Briefly.co.za, Africa is a powerhouse of resources and innovation. With 54 countries on the continent, much growth and development have been witnessed in recent years.

Some countries have risen above their expected growth rate performance, while others keep struggling with poor economies. Discover what's the richest country in Africa from the article.

Source: Briefly News