80 worst pick up lines you should never, ever use if you want to bag someone

When looking for a relationship, there is a ton of pressure to create the best first impression. What might sound like a creative pick up line to one person might have a cringe-worthy or awful connotation to another. You do not want that happening. So, go through this list of the worst pick up lines you should never use to bag someone.

Sometimes, the best relationships are birthed from the most uncomfortable first dates.

The worst pick up lines in history

Bad pick up lines might make you gag, ease the pressure and break the ice. You could also use them as conversation starters.

Dumb pick up lines

Do you want to leave a cheesy first impression, hoping it will steal the other party's attention and convince them to give you a minute? Go through these pick up lines and pick your poison.

Are you certified in CPR? You might have taken my breath away. I think there is something wrong with my eyes; I cannot seem to take them away from you. Hello, I am writing a phone book, do you mind giving me your number? I am not a photographer, but I can picture us together. Are you Alexa? I think you are the answer to all my questions and worries. Why are you hotter than the back of my laptop after a workday? You must be very tired today. You have been running through my mind all day. Do you have a name, or can I call you mine? Can you touch my hand? I want to brag to my friends that my angel touched me. I want to take you to the movies, but they do not let you bring in your own snacks. Someone should call the police because it is illegal to look that good. Do you have a band-aid? Because I scraped my knee falling for you. Do you wish to know what you would look really beautiful in? My arms Is it hot in here, or is it just you? Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only 10, I see! I went to my doctor, and he told me I have a serious deficiency of Vitamin U! I only have two per cent of battery left, and I chose to message you. Did I choose wisely? Are you a marsupial? Because you meet all of my koalafications. If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would put U and I together. I must be in a museum because you truly are a work of art.

Awful pick up lines

Sometimes cheesy pick up lines do not work like a charm. If you notice the other party has a deep sense of humour, be bold enough to try out these awful pick up lines:

Are you an orphanage? Because I want to give you kids. Cupid called. He told me to tell you he needs my heart back. I believe in following my dreams. Can I have your Instagram? Your middle name must be Gillette. Because you are the best, a man can get! Do you drink milk? It sure did your body good. I am not spiritual, but when I saw you, I knew you were the answer to my prayers. I would have said, "God bless you," after that sneeze, but it looks like he already has. Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me! Do you have an extra heart; I think you just stole mine. Is there an airport nearby, or was that just my heart taking off? Life without you is like a broken pencil; pointless I am confused, I thought happiness started with an H, but mine starts with U. Your eyes are bluer than the Atlantic Ocean, and I do not mind being lost at sea. I do not consider myself a hoarder, but I would like to keep you forever. Go ahead and feel my shirt. It is made of boyfriend material! Are you my appendix? I do not know what you do or how you work, but I feel I should take you out. Are you a drummer? Why is my heart beating faster now? I wrote a complaint to Spotify today; you deserved this week’s hottest single. Are you a carbon sample? I want to date you. Did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? You look like a snack.

Cringe pick up lines

Are you looking to get the other party's attention? How about trying out these cringe pick up lines? However, you need to beware that their reaction might not be what you expect.

I am writing a term paper on the finer things in life, and I was wondering if I could interview you. Do you have a name, or can I call you ‘mine?’ Have we met? I think you look a lot like my next girlfriend. Excuse me. I think you dropped something. Never mind, it is just my jaw. Excuse me, is your name chamomile? Because you look like hot tea! You look so familiar. Did we take a class together? I could have sworn we had chemistry. Where have I seen you before? Oh yeah, I remember. Your name was in the dictionary next to “gorgeous”! I am not so good at holding conversations; is it okay to hold your hand instead? Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again? Do you remember me? I bet not because we have only met in my dreams. Did you invent the aeroplane? Because you seem just Wright to me! Excuse me, do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes. Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile. You would be the fine print if you were words on a page. NASA called and said you are out of this world. Are you a time traveller? I see you in my future! Are you a witch? I think you have enchanted me! If I had to rate you from 1 to 10, I would give you a 9 because I am the 1 you are missing. If I told you you had a beautiful body, would you hold it against me? If beauty was a grain of sand, you’d be a thousand beaches.

Bad pick up lines

Sometimes bad pick up lines are a dime a dozen and are, at times, used to bring out someone's comical personality. Since the dating scene is constantly changing, these bad pick up lines might come in handy:

If nothing lasts forever, will you be my nothing? Hey, my name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight? You and I are like nachos with jalapeños. I am cheesy, you are hot, and we belong together. Are you wi-fi? Because I somehow feel a connection My hand is super heavy; can you hold it for me? Was your father an alien? Because there is nothing else like you on earth! Are you a loan? I think you have my interest! I wondered if you are an artist because you were so good at drawing me in. It is a good thing I have my library card because I am checking you out. If I had four quarters to give to the four prettiest women in the world, you would have a dollar! Hello, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Mr Right. Someone said you were looking for me. What is that amazing perfume you are wearing? Oh! That is just you? I cannot get enough. Your beauty blinded me. You will have to give me your name and number for insurance purposes. Are you a 45-degree angle? Because you are a-cutie! Can you tie your shoes? I would not want you to fall for anybody else.

How do you flirt with a foodie?

Contextual pick up lines could be a bonus since they prove that you have done your background check on the person you wish to get into a relationship with. If they are into food, consider these options:

If you were a burger at McDonald's, your name would be McGorgeous. When you are not around, my heart is like swiss cheese, full of holes. Are you a banana? Because you are very appealing. If you were a fruit, you would be a fine-apple. You are so sweet; you could put Hershey's out of business!

What words do you use to pick up a girl?

Most girls are sensitive to how you approach them, so if you are trying to woo them, try not to use the aforementioned pick up lines. Going out of your way to be romantic and decent might make her give you a chance and start a conversation that might birth a beautiful relationship.

These 80 worst pick up lines might or might not grant you the opportunity to have a conversation with the person you are interested in. So, be cautious when using them, and if possible, do so if you are certain about their personality.

