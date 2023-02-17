100+ best prison jokes to send to someone in jail for a good laugh

Prison can be a depressing and difficult place, and finding ways to bring a little bit of humour and laughter to someone's life who is behind bars can go a long way. If you know someone currently serving time in jail and are looking for a way to brighten their day, one option is to send them a funny joke. This article has compiled a list of the best prison jokes sure to make your loved one smile.

Best prison jokes. Photo: @camcasey pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is difficult to find things to discuss with someone in prison, especially if you have never been jailed. But sometimes, a good joke can be a great way to break the ice and connect with someone behind bars. Whether you are penning down a letter or sending a message through a prison communication system, including a funny joke can show that you are thinking of the person and trying to bring a little bit of joy to their day.

Funny prison jokes

What are some famous prison lines? Check out the following jokes below that will make any prison smile. They include the following:

What do you call a fake noodle in prison? A cell-phoney. Why did the prisoner take a shower before he ate? He wanted to enjoy his meal behind bars. Did you hear about the prisoner who invented a teleportation device? He was sentenced to life. What do you call a group of prisoners playing music together? Cell-o-phony. Why did the prisoner break his own watch? He wanted to serve time. What do you call a prisoner who takes his own mugshot? A cell-fie. How do you make a prisoner laugh? Just put them in a cell with a mime. Why do prisoners always go to the gym? So they can lift their sentence. What do you call a prisoner who tries to escape by digging a tunnel? A con-artist. How do prisoners communicate with each other? Through cell phones. What's the difference between a prisoner and a job applicant? One's trying to get out, and the other's trying to get in. Why did the prisoner refuse to eat his meal? He was already serving a life sentence. What do you call a prisoner's favorite day of the week? Release day. Why did the prisoner bring a ladder to his cell? He wanted to reach new heights. What do you call a prisoner who's always ready to fight? Cell-u-roid. What do you call a prisoner who's good at math? Cell-culator. Why don't prisoners use elevators? They're afraid of getting the shaft. What do you call a prisoner who's always on time? Cell-endar. What do you call a prisoner who's good at painting? Cell-bert. What do you call a prisoner who's good at telling jokes? Cell-mate.

Funniest prison gags

Photo: @isabella-mendes-107313, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here are some lighthearted prison-related gags that are not intended to harm or offend anyone. Share the jokes with any of your relatives or friends in jail.

Why did the scarecrow go to prison? He was charged with "disturbing the peace." Why did the tomato turn red in prison? It saw the salad dressing. How does a prisoner make a phone call? They cell-tap. Why did the math book go to prison? It had too many problems. Why did the rapper go to jail? He was caught stealing lyrics. Why do prisoners always win at card game? They have the best hands behind their backs. Why did the prisoner refuse to eat his meal? He said it was a con-artist. Why do they call it a "cell" phone? Because it's always behind bars. Why did the burglar take a shower after breaking into the house? He wanted to wash away his convictions. Why don't prisoners use social media? They prefer "cellular" communication. Why did the prisoner cross the road? To get to the other side of the fence. What do you call a prisoner who takes his own mugshot? A cellfie. What's the difference between a prisoner and a university student? The prisoner gets a better cell. Why did the prisoner keep sneezing? He was allergic to cell mates. Why was the prisoner always so calm? He had a lot of time to meditate. Why did the prison guard refuse to eat the prisoner's cooking? He said it was a confection. Why did the prisoner get a pet snake? He wanted to escape through the sewer system. What's a prisoner's favorite hobby? Escape room challenges. Why did the prisoner start exercising? He wanted to break out of his shell. What do you call a prisoner who is also a musician? A jailbird. Why did the prisoner keep telling jokes? He was trying to lighten his sentence.

Funny jail jokes

Photo: @rodnae-prod, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you have not found the best joke yet, you may want to check these funniest jail jokes below that are hilarious. They include:

Why did the cookie go to jail? Because it was caught stealing all the chocolate chips! Why was the math book sad in jail? Because it had too many problems. What do you call a group of inmates who perform Shakespeare plays? The Cell-ebrities. What do you call a potato in jail? A french fry! Why did the frog go to jail? Because it was caught jumping the line. Why was the belt arrested? It held up a pair of pants! What do you call a snowman in jail? An ice cube! Why was the musician arrested? He got caught in a jam! What do you call a bee in jail? A honeycomb. Why did the pencil go to jail? Because it was a little sketchy. Why did the bicycle go to jail? It was two-tired! Why did the smartphone go to jail? It couldn't control its app-etite! What do you call a bear in jail? A gummy bear! Why did the scarecrow go to jail? Because it was outstanding in its field! What do you call a fish in jail? A jail fish. Why did the coffee go to jail? It got mugged. Why did the lion go to jail? Because it roared too loudly! What do you call a snake in jail? A hissterical prisoner! Why did the tomato go to jail? Because it was charged with sauce-cery. What do you call a dog in jail? A cell phone. Why did the sun go to jail? It was too hot to handle!

Hilarious inmates jokes

Photo: @rodnae-prod, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jokes about inmates or any group of people can be insensitive and inappropriate, even if not intended to be offensive. Therefore, we must be mindful of their potential impact even as we share them.

Why did the prisoner break out his harmonica? He wanted to get out on a good note! I tried to organize a hide-and-seek tournament in the prison, but it was a total cell-out. What did the inmate say when he escaped? "I'm off the hook!" Why did the pickpocket go to jail? He wanted to put his skills to good use. What do you call a nervous prisoner? A con-cerned inmate. What do you get when you cross a jail with a cow? A moo-scow. Why did the inmate refuse to watch the prison documentary? He didn't want to be a connoisseur of crime. What did the jailbird say when he got out? "I'm finally a free-bird!" Why don't inmates ever make good gardeners? They always try to escape through the bushes. Why did the prison start offering yoga classes? They wanted to promote cell-fitness. What do you call a group of inmates who start a band? A cell-o ensemble. Why did the prisoner get mad when he saw his reflection in the mirror? He was doing hard time. Why did the inmate refuse to eat his vegetables? He was trying to watch his con-figuration. Why did the prisoner refuse to play cards? He didn't want to be dealt with. What did the prisoner say when asked what he did for a living? "I'm a con-artist!" Why did the prison cafeteria stop serving soup? They didn't want to start a ladle-riot. What do you call a former inmate who's now a magician? An escape artist. Why did the prisoner refuse to take a bath? He was afraid of getting soap-on-a-rope. Why did the inmate refuse to read his horoscope? He didn't want to know his con-stellation. What do you call a prison librarian? A bookie.

Jokes to send to someone in jail

Photo: @rodnae-prod, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Prison is the worst place you can ever dream of. Therefore, you should always stay out of trouble. These jokes are the best for someone unfortunately in jail.

Why did the prisoner refuse to eat the steak in jail? He was afraid of being grilled by the warden. Did you hear about the guy who got locked up for stealing calendars? He got 12 months. How do prisoners make phone calls? With cell phones. What do you call a bear in jail? A prisoner of bear. Why did the chicken cross the road to the jail? To get to the other cell. Why do they give inmates a mug shot? Because they don't have any shot glasses in jail. How do prisoners communicate with each other? Through cell mates. What do you call a prisoner who takes his own mug shot? A cellfie. Why did the prisoner refuse to eat the soup in jail? He didn't want to be ladled with the charges. What do you call a person who gets out of jail? A jail bird. Why don't they allow gardening in jail? Because too many inmates were caught digging tunnels. Why did the inmate get a job at the bakery in jail? He wanted to make a bread for himself. Why do prisoners wear stripes in jail? So they can earn their fashion stripes. Why do prisoners love playing Monopoly? It's the only way they can get out of jail. Why did the criminal take up baking in jail? He wanted to become a confectioner. Why do they call it "doing time" in jail? Because it takes forever. Why do inmates love playing soccer in jail? It's the only way they can score. Why did the prisoner get kicked out of the orchestra in jail? He couldn't keep time. Why do prisoners love math? Because it's the only subject they can count on getting a degree. Why did the prisoner refuse to escape from jail? He didn't want to leave his cellmate behind.

What are some famous prison lines?

These lines provide insights into the reality of life in prison and the struggle for freedom and justice.

"Prison isn't a fairy tale world. It's a locked-down world where you do what you're told or you don't survive." - from the TV show " Orange is the New Black "

" "Freedom is a road seldom traveled by the multitude." - from the autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison.

by Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison. "There is no rehabilitation in prison. It's just a warehouse for human beings." - from the book Picking Cotton: Our Memoir of Injustice and Redemption by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino and Ronald Cotton.

by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino and Ronald Cotton. "In prison, those things withheld from and denied to the prisoner become precisely what he wants most of all." - from the book The Shawshank Redemption by Stephen King.

by Stephen King. "The worst part of prison is being locked away from everything and everybody." - from the book Monster by Walter Dean Myers.

What are some slang words for prison?

What is slang for a jail cell? Here are some of the popular ones:

The Big House

The Joint

The Slammer

The Penitentiary or The Pen

The Clink

The Pokey

The Cooler

The Can

The Graybar Hotel

The Tombs

The Iron Bar Hotel

The Hole

The Yard

The Brick

The Hoosegow

Prison jokes can be a lighthearted way to approach a serious topic. While incarceration can be a difficult and challenging experience, humor can provide a brief moment of relief and levity. These jokes remind us to find joy in the small moments and to keep our spirits up, even in tough situations.

READ ALSO: 75+ hilarious wedding jokes and quotes for speech and MC

Briefly.co.za also published another article on the best hilarious wedding jokes for speech and MC. They are ideal for any serious MC who want to make the guests happy. You can also use them when making your speech to make the guests laugh.

All you need for a joyous wedding with happy new couples is a cheerful crowd and a few simple jokes. Check out this article for some great wedding jokes to crack guests at any wedding.

Source: Briefly News