Parking has been the downfall of many driving tests in the past, so when a friend makes a mistake, we usually don't judge

This TikTok shows a bizarre scene of a Mazda car being driven into someone's wall and driving off after

The video would have been scary if it wasn't for the hilarious commentary from the narrator telling him, "you can't park there"

Have you ever had to parallel park under pressure? Or do a driving test with an instructor you were not trying to bribe. The bottom line is driving is not a joke.

TikTok is shaken by a reckless driver who crashed his car into a wall.

Source: TikTok

In a hilarious TikTok, a driver is seen veering off-road and slamming into a wall. The commentary in the video is heard saying:

"You can't park there."

Mzansi had no time to feel sorry for the man. They were too busy laughing at the uncalled-for comment.

Over 800 000 South Africans agree, "you can't park there"

In the video posted by @Supergeek_sa, the person holding the camera is busy focusing on something else when the car slams into the wall opposite them. Almost in a daze, the passenger exits the Mazda and wanders. My man was probably counting his blessings that he was alive.

Before the homeowner could confront them, the driver backed up and raced off.

Watch the video for yourself here:

South Africans always have the best jokes

Never a nation to disappoint, South Africa came through with the comedy gold.

Briefly News put together some hilarious comments:

@realkhalifapepta was laughing at the passengers:

"Passenger was like, well I still owe my legs to carry me, so awe."

@Mekin.ah was killing herself

"I can't stop laughing."

@ketloo_ had some advice:

"When days are few, friends are dark or whatever they say."

@nn00109 stood up for them

"Maybe they where dropping him off."

