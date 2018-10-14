Have you ever imagined a life without your best friend? A life in that you have nobody to share with some of your deepest secrets, which you cannot tell your parents or siblings. Yes, that would be a lonely and troublesome way of living. Be it during your problems or when enjoying life, you will always have your best friend by your side. To spice up your friendship, sending each other funny best friend quotes should be a regular practice.

Now, it should be easy to find the most appropriate best friendship quotes by checking the comprehensive list below. The quotes are nicely categorized into lists for new and long-term friendships to friends who will crack you up with their humour. We scoured the entire internet to come up with these lists so you will enjoy reading through them.

Best friendship quotes

You can put your long and outstanding friendship into writing by leveraging the power of friendship quotes. The quotes are all about pouring out your heart and letting your honesty flow through the words. Be it during a sad moment, celebration, or after an amazing achievement, here are well-curated quotes you can send to your true friend.

God made us best friends because he knew our mother could not handle us as siblings.

We have been friends for years I cannot remember which one of us is the bad influence.

Good friends do not let you do stupid things… alone.

Friends are like rainbows, they are always there to cheer you up after a storm.

Like wine that improves with age, the oldest friendships are the most delightful.

True friends say good things behind your back and bad things to your face.

Quotes about best friends you easily relate with

These are the kind of quotes that friends that easily relate can send to each other without having to worry about the reply they will get. Which of the following quotes is a true depiction of your best friend?

No matter how serious life gets you still going to have that one person you can be completely stupid with.

Friendship is, hiding their stuff and watching them go nuts.

Best Friend: One million memories, ten thousand inside jokes, one hundred shared secrets.

I used to be normal until I met those losers I call my best friends!

We all have that one friend, who needs to learn how to whisper.

Some people only get called by their nicknames. Usually, it sounds weird to even say their real name.

Friends quotes on being stupid

A little bit of stupid is an ingredient that is in any easy-going friendship. If you are in a friendship that tolerates zero stupidity, then you are missing out on life! Now that you have read this far, here are six fire quotes with some drop of stupidity.

Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway. – Greg Tamblyn.

I bet dying vultures have lots of awkward moments with their friends. – Guy Endore-Kaiser.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, unless your friends are on Twitter. – Greg Tamblyn.

A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg although they know that you are cracked. – Bernard Meltzer.

Friends: people who borrow books and set wet glasses on them. – Edwin Arlington Robinson.

Friendship is born when a person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one. – C.S. Lewis.

Funny cute quotes for best friends

Are you looking for cute quotes to send to your best friends and make them laugh? Your job is simple. Just use one of the following funny but cute sayings. Picking a quote that blends with the current state of your friendship will be cherry added on top.

We will be friends until we die. Afterwards, I guess we will be ghost friends, walk through walls, and scare people whenever we want.

We will be the old ladies causing trouble in one elderly home to another.

There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with a bar of chocolate.

I think we will be friends forever just because we are too lazy to find new friends.

It is fun to talk with someone who rarely uses complicated words but rather short, easy and simple words like ‘What about lunch?’

I am yet to know what is tighter: our jeans or our friendship.

Good friends have long discussions about their sexual lives. Best friends talk about poop.

My friends are crazy, you do not have to worry that you are not. I will train you.

I would definitely take a bullet for you. Not in the head. But like in the leg or something.

Good friend quotes

As far as friendships go, you should always be ready to accommodate new friends. The tricky part of new friendships is trying to strike the balance between level-headed conversations and those common stupid talks. If you encounter those awkward or slightly long periods of non-communication, you can take advantage of the following sayings and quotes.

A true friend always overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.

In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips.

There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family.

Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they are always there.

Life was meant for good friends and great adventures.

A good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.

It's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters.

Quotes on friends with a sense of humour

Having a friend with a great sense of humour is the double dose you would want to enjoy your days. Spending time with these friends will always leave you with belly pain from all the laughter. Everything goes with this kind of friend, and that is what makes them special. You do not have to look further than the quotes below to get a glimpse of what these friends bring to the table.

I will text you fifty times in a row and feel no shame. You're my friend, you literally signed up for this.

All you need is a great friend and a full tank of gas.

Cheers to low maintenance friends, the ones who understand life get busy but when we see each other there's nothing but love.

People always think if you want to hang out you have to DO something. Like... No. Invite me over to your house, introduce me to your pets, give me a plate of Oreos and your wi-fi password. We can sit together in silence for hours.

A friend will tell you they are mad at you but still come over for a sleepover.

Thank you for being the kind of friend who will laugh during the eulogy at my funeral because you will know the real story.

Very few people, if any, will trade their friendships for something else. The quotes listed above is enough proof of how the bond between friends makes life interesting. So take every opportunity to use any of the quotes and sayings to hit up your besties as you enjoy life's adventures together.

